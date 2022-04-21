Joe Rogan chimes in on GOAT debate, says Demetrious Johnson is “probably” the greatest ever: “He was so fast”

Joe Rogan has given his thoughts on the MMA GOAT debate. It seems the UFC commentator believes former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson is the best to ever put on the gloves.

The debate about who’s the greatest ever is one that’s been around as long as sports have been. Since UFC 1, that’s a debate that has also continued in MMA. While there were early contenders such as Royce Gracie and Matt Hughes, the debate rages today around names such as Jon Jones.

However, it seems that Joe Rogan doesn’t seem to believe ‘Bones’ is the GOAT. Furthermore, he doesn’t believe that it’s Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, or Fedor Emelianenko, who also dominate the argument. No, he instead believes that it’s Demetrious Johnson.

The UFC commentator discussed the GOAT debate on the Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson podcast. While he noted that it’s hard to pick anyone, he said that it’s likely Johnson. ‘Mighty Mouse’ holds the record for most consecutive UFC title defenses with 11 and reigned as the flyweight titleholder from 2012 to 2018.

“It’s hard to say, but it might have been Mighty Mouse. When he was in his prime, he was so magnificent, he was so fast, and he was doing things that you couldn’t believe that he was doing. He hit [Ray Borg] with a suplex, and caught him with an armbar on the way down. He body-dumped this guy, and in the process of taking him to the ground, got him in an armbar.”

Joe Rogan continued, “When he was in his prime, he was fighting world-caliber competition and they weren’t even hitting him. He was moving on angles that they didn’t expect, he was feinting them and shooting for takedowns, he was kicking them in the head when they thought he was going to throw a takedown. He was hitting people with wizard s*it.”

What do you think about Joe Rogan’s comments? Do you think Demetrious Johnson is the GOAT?