Kayla Harrison admits she was “scared” of cutting to bantamweight, reveals her fight night weight at UFC 300

By Cole Shelton - April 15, 2024

Kayla Harrison admits she was nervous to cut down to bantamweight in her Octagon debut at UFC 300 on Saturday.

Kayla Harrison

Harrison was a marquee free agent signing by the UFC, but she would have to drop down to bantamweight for the first time in her career. Harrison had been fighting at 155lbs in the PFL, so she was set to drop and extra 20lbs for her UFC debut, which left her admittedly concerned.

“I mean the entire camp I was scared. Not of the fight, the weight. I was scared, I haven’t weighed 135lbs since I was 16 years old. On the test cut, I got down to 140,” Harrison said on The MMA Hour. “I walked away from millions of dollars, of pretty much guaranteed money to gamble on this, to take a chance. I got real quiet, I got real still, I prayed and this is where God was calling me to go. This was my dream and this is why I started MMA in the first place. I was all in. But, I didn’t know if I was going to make weight, I can’t believe I made weight.”

“I got down to 137 on Thursday night, and then I ate and drank a little bit. I drake more than I was supposed to, because I probably would have floated (the last pound). But, I really wanted to sleep so I drank a little bit. I woke up and I was still a pound over. The last pound was really hard, the last pound was the hardest part for sure,” Harrison said.

Kayla Harrison says the last pound did take a bit to get off, which made her nervous she would miss weight. But, she was able to get that last pound off and make weight for her UFC debut. Although the weight cut was tough, Harrison rehydrated well as she says she was 154lbs on Saturday morning and weighed in at 160lbs with her clothes at the arena.

In her UFC debut, Harrison scored a second-round submission win over Holly Holm. With the victory, Harrison could be fighting for UFC gold next time out.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Kayla Harrison UFC

Related

Jamahal Hill

Jamahal Hill issues wild callout after UFC 300 title loss to Alex Pereira: ‘Make it happen!’

Curtis Calhoun - April 15, 2024
ConorMcGregor, Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler speaks after Conor McGregor fight is made official for UFC 303: "I never really doubted it"

Josh Evanoff - April 15, 2024

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler never doubted that he was going to fight Conor McGregor.

Jim Miller
Jim Miller

Jim Miller reveals a plethora of injuries he sustained during UFC 300 loss, including needing 23 stitches

Cole Shelton - April 15, 2024

Jim Miller suffered a couple of injuries during his UFC 300 loss to Bobby Green on Saturday.

Jorge Masvidal, Justin Gaethje
Justin Gaethje

Jorge Masvidal questions Justin Gaethje’s fighting future after UFC 300 knockout loss, says fight ‘Might’ve taken a lot of years’ away from career

Curtis Calhoun - April 15, 2024

Former BMF champion Jorge Masvidal thinks Justin Gaethje’s UFC 300 knockout loss could’ve shrunk his career timeline.

Alex Pereira knocks out Jamahal Hill UFC 300
Jamahal Hill

Alex Pereira explains decision to mock Jamahal Hill after UFC 300 knockout

Susan Cox - April 15, 2024

Alex Pereira is explaining his decision to mock Jamahal Hill after knocking him out in the main event of UFC 300.

Brian Ortega

Brian Ortega responds after being called out by former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling

Susan Cox - April 15, 2024
Dana White and UFC 300
UFC

UFC CEO Dana White takes aim at PFL’s Las Vegas event: “There were more people in my f**king green room”

Susan Cox - April 15, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White had some unflattering comments concerning PFL’s event in Las Vegas on Friday night.

Bo Nickal and Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

Bo Nickal responds after Khamzat Chimaev takes aim at his UFC 300 performance

Susan Cox - April 15, 2024

Bo Nickal has responded after Khamzat Chimaev made some unflattering comments about his UFC 300 performance.

Diego Lima and Charles Oliveira
Charles Oliveira

Charles Oliveira issues statement following split decision loss to Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300

Harry Kettle - April 15, 2024

UFC legend Charles Oliveira has issued a statement following his defeat to Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300.

Aljamain Sterling
Brian Ortega

Aljamain Sterling calls out Brian Ortega following dominant win over Calvin Kattar at UFC 300: “I’m undeniable”

Harry Kettle - April 15, 2024

UFC featherweight Aljamain Sterling has called out Brian Ortega following his victory over Calvin Kattar at UFC 300.