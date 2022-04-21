Sean Strickland weighs in on male coaches dating female fighters: “Is Jim West and Pat Barry the Weinstine of MMA?”

By
Josh Evanoff
-
SEan-Strickland
PhotoCred: Yahoo! Movies

Sean Strickland has given his thoughts on male coaches dating female fighters that they train.

‘Tarzan’ has made it known on social media that he has a lot of opinions. Some of which, have landed him in hot water. His comments on certain subjects have gotten him involved with Khalil Roundtree, Colby Covington, and Jan Blachowicz, all of whom have received insults from Strickland.

His latest comments on Twitter are sure to once again garner some interesting feedback online. Today, the UFC middleweight contender decided to weigh in on male fighters who date their female fighters. More specifically, he decided to comment on coaches Jim West and Pat Barry.

In a series of tweets, Strickland compared West and Barry to Harvey Weinstein and Michael Jackson. Both of the coaches have controversial relationships with their students Aspen Ladd, and Rose Namajunas. The nature of the relationships is controversial because they’ve dated their students since they’ve been teenagers.

Due to West and Barry having coached their pupils since they’ve been children, they’ve since been accused of grooming. Strickland seems to agree with that assessment, as he discussed the power dynamic between coaches and their trainees on Twitter.

As of now, both Aspen Ladd and Rose Namajunas haven’t responded to Sean Strickland’s comments. It’s also unlikely that they actually will, however, this isn’t the first time that Jim West and Pat Barry have come under fire.

In Ladd’s recent contests against Raquel Pennington and Norma Dumont, Jim West has been criticized for his corner work. Some, including former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Meisha Tate, pondered if the comments in the corner bordered on abuse. Ladd has dubbed the former champion a “Karen” and wants to fight her as a result.

What do you think about Sean Strickland’s comments? Do you agree with the UFC middleweight contender?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

