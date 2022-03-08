Kayla Harrison re-signs with PFL despite fielding offers from UFC and Bellator

Kayla Harrison, 31, a PFL (Professional Fighters League) star has made her decision on where she will call home for 2022.

Perhaps the hottest free agent in MMA, Kayla received offers from Bellator and the UFC, but PFL announced earlier today that the two-time Olympic judo champion has re-signed with PFL on a multi-year contract extension.

Telling the ‘New York Post’, via text, Kayla confirmed:

“I’m happy the free agency is over and I have a fight on the horizon. I’m excited to continue to grow and challenge myself and be one of the highest paid athletes in the sport.”

Apparently Bellator offered her a very lucrative deal earlier this year but PFL matched the offer and Kayla made the decision she was going to stick with what she knew and signed with PFL. It was confirmed by sources that the UFC also made an offer but that it wasn’t in the same ballpark.

Harrison has had several months of free agency and was highly sought after by both the UFC and Bellator. PFL had the right to match any offers Kayla received and apparently did just that.

Sources had previously said that Harrison was expected to sign with Bellator and fight Cris Cyborg in April 2022. Of course we now know that deal didn’t transpire.

Harrison (12-0) is a two-time PFL tournament winner and lightweight champion and has set her sights on becoming the greatest women’s MMA fighter of all time.

Harrison won her second PFL women’s lightweight title last October 2021, defeating Taylor Guardado in the second round.

An Ohio native, Kayla trains in Florida at ATT (American Top Team) and has been with PFL since her MMA debut back in June of 2018.

PFL’s 2022 season starts in April where Harrison will return to the cage to match-up with a yet to be determined opponent.

