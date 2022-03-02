Kayla Harrison challenges Cris Cyborg to gym fight after PFL matches Bellator offer: “I’m so sick of this sh*t”

MMA star Kayla Harrison has snapped at Cris Cyborg and challenged her to a fight at American Top Team’s gym.

The last few months have been fairly chaotic for Kayla Harrison. In addition to becoming a two-time PFL champion, the two-time Olympic gold medalist has had to deal with mounting speculation regarding her future in mixed martial arts. At first it seemed as if she’d head to the UFC in order to test herself against Amanda Nunes, then she was close to signing with PFL, and then talks stalled at the eleventh hour.

That appeared to let Bellator back in the race but after recent reports suggested PFL was able to match the offer made to her by Bellator, the pendulum has swung back in the direction of the Professional Fighters League.

Cris Cyborg, who was hoping to take on Harrison in Bellator, made sure to let Kayla know she heard the news via social media – which served as the last straw for the judoka legend.

Hey @criscyborg @ me if you have something to say. I’m so sick of this shit. @AmericanTopTeam’s addy is 5750 sr 7 coconut creek fl. I’m there 6 days a week. https://t.co/HwvKPA1vmV — Kayla Harrison (@KaylaH) March 1, 2022

While some will assume it’s pretty unlikely that the champion would take up this challenge, Cyborg isn’t afraid of confrontation. This is a rivalry that’s slowly been brewing for a long time and if both women want to make some headlines, there would be no better way to do it than by meeting face-to-face at a place like ATT.

Do you think Cris Cyborg will accept the offer put forward to her by Kayla Harrison? Will we see Harrison make the jump to Bellator or will she wind up staying with PFL for another year? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!