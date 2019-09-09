Bellator and RIZIN eyeing Fedor vs. Rampage, Bader vs. Prochazka

Bellator and RIZIN are eyeing a year-end show in Japan featuring some of the best fighters from both promotions. Reports indicate Bellator president Scott Coker and RIZIN bossman Nobuyuki Sakakibara are in talks for a main event between Fedor Emelianenko and Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, as well as a light heavyweight co-main event between Ryan Bader and Jiri Prochazka.

Veteran MMA scribe Josh Gross of The Athletic shared the news via Twitter that Bellator and RIZIN hope to have a card December 29 in Japan, and they hope to bill it as Emelianenko’s final fight in Japan.

It looks increasingly likely that Bellator will run a show Dec. 29 in Japan. Main event being discussed is Rampage Jackson vs. Fedor Emelianenko, and it would be billed as the Russian's final fight in Japan. — Josh Gross (@yay_yee) September 8, 2019

Gross followed that up with another tweet hinting at a light heavyweight bout between double champ Bader and Prochazka, the RIZIN light heavyweight champ.

Bellator is in talks with Nobuyuki Sakakibara to collaborate on a pair of late December events in Japan, and Scott Coker told me he wants to bring Ryan Bader with him to challenge the Rizin light heavyweight champion, Jiri Porchazka. https://t.co/QLk5qM75Te — Josh Gross (@yay_yee) September 8, 2019

Emelianenko (38-6, 1 NC) is coming off of a KO loss to Ryan Bader in the finals of the Bellator heavyweight grand prix. To get that far in the tournament, Emelianenko defeated Frank Mir and Chael Sonnen by knockout to rebound from the KO loss to suffered to Matt Mitrione in his Bellator debut. At 42-years-old, Emelianenko is apparently nearing the end of his illustrious career.

Jackson (38-13) knocked out Wanderlei Silva in the pair’s fourth bout last year. Prior to that he had lost to Chael Sonnen and Muhammad Lawal in fights where he was outwrestled. Jackson was recently back on the scene entering the cage after Bader vs. Cheick Kongo, but apparently his next foe will be Emelianenko instead.

Bader (27-5, 1 NC) is coming off of a No Contest against Kongo that snapped a seven-fight win streak. Instead of fighting Kongo in a heavyweight rematch, it looks like Bellator wants Bader to move back down in weight to defend his other belt. He knocked out Emelianenko earlier this year.

Prochazka (24-3-1) is not a big name to casual fans but the RIZIN champ is currently riding an eight-fight win streak, including a huge TKO win over Lawal in his last fight. His last six wins have come by way of knockout.

If this card happens it would no doubt be a huge event for both Bellator and RIZIN, and give fight fans a taste of nostalgia.

Are you excited for a Bellator card headlined by Fedor Emelianenko vs. Quinton “Rampage” Jackson and Ryan Bader vs. Jiri Prochazka?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/9/2019.