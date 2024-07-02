What’s next for Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka after UFC 303?

By Cole Shelton - July 1, 2024

The UFC was in Las Vegas, Nevada for UFC 303 with the light heavyweight title on the line in the main event of International Fight Week.

Alex Pereira, Jiri Prochazka, UFC 303

In the main event of UFC 303, Alex Pereira took on Jiri Prochazka, in a fight that was made on short notice.

Ultimately, it was Pereira who won by second-round knockout, as he is now 2-0 over Prochazka with both wins coming by second-round knockout. Following UFC 303, here is what I think should be next for the two fighters involved in the title fight.

Alex Pereira

Alex Pereira remained the UFC’s light heavyweight champion with a second-round knockout win over Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303. Pereira has already cemented his legacy as an all-time great as he is a two-division champion and has only been in the UFC since 2021.

After the win, many fans were calling for Pereira to fight at heavyweight next time out. But, there is unfinished business at 205lbs for the Brazilian and that is fighting Magomed Ankalaev. Ankalaev is the clear No. 1 contender at light heavyweight and poses a threat with his wrestling.

Pereira vs. Ankalaev could headline the Abu Dhabi pay-per-view card in October and if Pereira wins, he should get a crack at the heavyweight title.

Jiri Prochazka

Jiri Prochazka is now in a unique spot at light heavyweight as he’s 0-2 against the champion in Alex Pereira following the loss at UFC 303.

Prochazka has hinted at moving down to middleweight in the past and perhaps that is something he looks to do. But, if he remains at light heavyweight, the logical next fight is against Jamahal Hill. Both are former champions who were knocked out by Pereira in their last fights.

It’s a fight that could headline any Fight Night card or be a co-main on a pay-per-view, as both desperately need to win to remain a title contender. The loser, however, would have to defend their ranking for a couple of fights.

