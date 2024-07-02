What’s next for Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka after UFC 303?

The UFC was in Las Vegas, Nevada for UFC 303 with the light heavyweight title on the line in the main event of International Fight Week.

In the main event of UFC 303, Alex Pereira took on Jiri Prochazka, in a fight that was made on short notice.

Ultimately, it was Pereira who won by second-round knockout, as he is now 2-0 over Prochazka with both wins coming by second-round knockout. Following UFC 303, here is what I think should be next for the two fighters involved in the title fight.