Joe Rogan doubts Brian Ortega could beat Khabib Nurmagomedov

Mid-way through the UFC 242 main event, Dustin Poirier wrapped Khabib Nurmagomedov’s neck in a guillotine choke. For a moment, the choke looked fairly deep, but the lightweight champion Nurmagomedov ultimately escaped and went on to win with a submission of his own.

Shortly after this fight wrapped up, featherweight contender Brian Ortega chimed in on Twitter, claiming that if he’d snatched Nurmagomedov’s neck the way Poirier did, he would have forced the lightweight champ to tap.

If I had that neck like that it be a wrap — Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) September 7, 2019

“If I had that neck like that it be a wrap,” – Brian Ortega on Twitter.

While Brian Ortega likes his chances against Khabib Nurmagomedov, UFC commentator Joe Rogan doesn’t like the matchup for the featherweight star.

This potential matchup came up on the Joe Rogan Experience Fight Companion podcast for UFC 242. Rogan’s guest Brendan Schaub was the first to broach the topic.

“You know who I think has the style to beat Khabib?” Schaub said. “Brian Ortega. Brian Ortega as far as his neck attacks.”

Joe Rogan went on to disagree with Schaub on this one on the basis that the featherweight Ortega is simply too small for the lightweight Nurmagomedov.

“I disagree with Brian Ortega, he’s too small,” Rogan said. “He’s a 145-pounder.”

“He’s a huge ’45-pounder,” Schaub replied.

While the pair of MMA analysts were at odds on a potential Ortega vs. Nurmagomedov fight, both agreed top lightweight contender Tony Ferguson has a good chance of defeating Nurmagomedov.

“Ferguson is the man,” Rogan stated.

All signs now point to this Ferguson vs. Nurmagomedov matchup happening next. UFC President Dana White says Ferguson will receive the title shot so long as he’s ready, and that Conor McGregor could be the next in line if not.

“If Tony Ferguson doesn’t take the fight against Khabib for whatever reason, the Conor McGregor rematch would make a lot of sense,” White said post-fight.

What do you think of a potential Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Brian Ortega matchup? Are you with Joe Rogan or Brendan Schaub?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/9/2019.