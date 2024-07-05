Firas Zahabi slams Jiri Prochazka for approach in Alex Pereira rematch at UFC 303: “That was his worst approach to a fight ever”
Firas Zahabi has slated Jiri Prochazka for his approach in the rematch with Alex Pereira at UFC 303.
Last weekend, Alex Pereira knocked Jiri Prochazka out in violent fashion. It was a one-sided domination in the main event of UFC 303, as Pereira managed to successfully retain his UFC light heavyweight championship. Prochazka, meanwhile, dropped to 0-2 in his series with ‘Poatan’.
As you can imagine, Jiri was feeling pretty humbled in the aftermath of his showdown with Pereira. He made it clear that he needs to improve dramatically, or potentially never fight again.
Famous MMA coach Firas Zahabi, meanwhile, wasn’t afraid to criticize Prochazka in a recent YouTube video.
Zahabi questions Prochazka
“You’d think Jiří would have like 10 more years under his belt in wrestling and still he didn’t even fathom a takedown. He tried one little clinch, he didn’t even knock on that door. Very disappointing strategy by Jiří. Jiří was just seemingly happy to strike and I will tell you, within the first minute of round one, “Poatan” had landed like four kicks and you could tell he was already hurting Jiří’s leg.
“Jiří’s game plan and performance, I think that was his worst approach to a fight ever, he’s ever had. I heard he was like three days in a cave somewhere meditating, thinking about this fight, how he’s going to approach it. Unfortunately for him it really didn’t work.”
Hopefully, the former champion can get back on track sooner rather than later.
