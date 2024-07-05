Firas Zahabi slams Jiri Prochazka for approach in Alex Pereira rematch at UFC 303: “That was his worst approach to a fight ever”

Firas Zahabi has slated Jiri Prochazka for his approach in the rematch with Alex Pereira at UFC 303.

Last weekend, Alex Pereira knocked Jiri Prochazka out in violent fashion. It was a one-sided domination in the main event of UFC 303, as Pereira managed to successfully retain his UFC light heavyweight championship. Prochazka, meanwhile, dropped to 0-2 in his series with ‘Poatan’.

As you can imagine, Jiri was feeling pretty humbled in the aftermath of his showdown with Pereira. He made it clear that he needs to improve dramatically, or potentially never fight again.

Famous MMA coach Firas Zahabi, meanwhile, wasn’t afraid to criticize Prochazka in a recent YouTube video.