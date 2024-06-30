Jiří Procházka breaks silence after head kick knockout loss at UFC 303: “I need to evolve, or not fight again”

Jiří Procházka: “I need to evolve” after second loss to Alex Pereira

In a recent post on X, Procházka addressed his loss at UFC 303.

“Hello everyone, thank you for all your support, thanks to you, Alex [Pereira] for the fight,” Procházka said. “Only one thing is on my mind. I need to evolve to the next level, or don’t fight again. Simple, to be the strongest, this is the way. Thank you. See you in the gym.”

Procházka is expected to take an extended absence after his second knockout loss in his last three appearances. Although, he could potentially return by the end of 2024.

Procházka’s second loss to Pereira puts him back on the outside looking in when it comes to the light heavyweight title picture. Since defeating Glover Teixeira for the belt at UFC 275, he’s lost two of his last three fights and underwent extensive shoulder surgery.

Procházka has also hinted at a potential move to middleweight before his UFC career concludes. He’s competed at light heavyweight and heavyweight during his professional MMA career.

As Procházka ponders his next move, he’s looking forward to bouncing back in his next UFC appearance. This second defeat to Pereira could potentially be a motivator behind a triumphant comeback for the Czech star.