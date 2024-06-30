Jiří Procházka breaks silence after head kick knockout loss at UFC 303: “I need to evolve, or not fight again”
Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka has issued his first remarks after his second loss to Alex Pereira on Saturday.
Pereira finished Procházka just 13 seconds into the second round in the UFC 303 main event. The light heavyweight titleholder landed a massive head kick that floored Procházka as he retained the UFC title.
It was a disappointing setback for Procházka after taking the short-notice fight just weeks after a come-from-behind win over Aleksandar Rakić at UFC 300. Before that, he lost to Pereira for the then-vacant UFC light heavyweight title in November.
Procházka won’t make excuses for his performance and, instead, is looking forward to using it as a catalyst for evolution.
Jiří Procházka: “I need to evolve” after second loss to Alex Pereira
In a recent post on X, Procházka addressed his loss at UFC 303.
⚡️🙏⚡️
//\\ pic.twitter.com/LqbiaMQUb4
— Jiri BJP Prochazka (@jiri_bjp) June 30, 2024
“Hello everyone, thank you for all your support, thanks to you, Alex [Pereira] for the fight,” Procházka said. “Only one thing is on my mind. I need to evolve to the next level, or don’t fight again. Simple, to be the strongest, this is the way. Thank you. See you in the gym.”
Procházka is expected to take an extended absence after his second knockout loss in his last three appearances. Although, he could potentially return by the end of 2024.
Procházka’s second loss to Pereira puts him back on the outside looking in when it comes to the light heavyweight title picture. Since defeating Glover Teixeira for the belt at UFC 275, he’s lost two of his last three fights and underwent extensive shoulder surgery.
Procházka has also hinted at a potential move to middleweight before his UFC career concludes. He’s competed at light heavyweight and heavyweight during his professional MMA career.
As Procházka ponders his next move, he’s looking forward to bouncing back in his next UFC appearance. This second defeat to Pereira could potentially be a motivator behind a triumphant comeback for the Czech star.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Jiri Prochazka UFC