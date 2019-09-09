Dana White explains how BMF belt will work

When welterweight contenders Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz step into the cage for the UFC 244 main event this November, there will a belt on the line. But it won’t be the undisputed welterweight title. It won’t even be an interim title. Instead, it will be the newly-created “baddest motherf**ker in the game” belt — as confirmed by UFC President Dana White.

So how will this belt work? Will the winner defend the title? White explained the plan for this new title at the UFC 242 post-fight press conference.

Apparently, the BMF belt will be a one-off. The UFC 244 winner will not defend it.

“No. It’s a one-and-done,” White said when asked for clarification on how this title will be handled (via MMA Fighting). “Whoever wins, wins the belt and claims the title. ‘BMF.’”

White also added some clarity as to how this fight came together.

“This fight is one of those fights that sort of took on a life of its own,” White said. “Nate said in his interview [after being Anthony Pettis at UFC 241] this is a fight to see who’s the baddest motherf**cker in the game. He’s like, ‘That’s what this championship is.’ So alright, I’m in.”

The original, plan, of course, was to top the UFC 244 card with a welterweight title fight between champ Kamaru Usman and challenger Colby Covington. When this fight proved difficult to negotiate, however, it opened the door for this Masvidal vs. Diaz main event.