Bellator 226 Results: Ryan Bader vs. Cheick Kongo ends in a no-contest

Ryan Bader puts his heavyweight title on the line against Cheick Kongo in the headliner of tonight’s Bellator 226 event in San Jose.

Bader (27-5 MMA) captured the promotions vacant heavyweight title this past January at Bellator 214, defeating MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko by first round knockout.

‘Darth’ will enter tonight’s Bellator 226 main event on a seven-fight win streak, which includes victories over Ilir Latifi, Antonio Rogerio Nogueira, Linton Vassell, Mo Lawal and Matt Mitrione.

Meanwhile, Cheick Kongo (30-10-2 MMA) will enter tonight’s championship contest on an eight-fight winning streak, his latest being a decision victory over Vitaly Minakov at Bellator 216.

Tonight’s Bellator 226 main event unfortunately ended due to an accidental eye poke from the current champion. The fight was waved off and subsequently ruled a no-contest. Prior to the fight-ending strike, Ryan Bader was getting the better of Cheick Kongo. Upon replay, it appeared that it was actually a punch that caused the damage, but nonetheless this is a no-contest. Let’s see if an immediate rematch is booked by the promotion.

Official Bellator 226 Result: Ryan Bader vs. Cheick Kongo ends in a no-contest

Get all of the Bellator 226 Results below:

Ryan Bader vs. Cheick Kongo — Ends in a no-contest (eye poke?)

Daniel Straus vs. Derek Campos — Campos def. Straus via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-25 x2)

Pat Curran vs. Adam Borics — Borics def. Curran via TKO at 4:59 of Round 2

Emmanuel Sanchez vs. Tywan Claxton — Sanchez def. Claxton via submission (triangle) at 4:11 of Round 2

Sam Sicilia vs. Pedro Carvalho — Carvalho def. Sicilia via submission (neck crank) at 1:26 of Round 2

Gaston Bolanos vs. Daniel Carey — Carey def. Bolanos via submission (guillotine) at 4:19 of Round 1

John Teixeira vs. Ashleigh Grimshaw — Teixeira def. Grimshaw via TKO (doctor/corner) at 5:00 of Round 2

Christopher Gonzalez vs. Luis Vargas — Gonzalez def. Vargas via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-25)

Cass Bell vs. Isaiah Rocha — Bell def. Rocha via submission (guillotine) at 1:21 of Round 1

Amber Leibrock vs. Jessica Borga — Borga def. Leibrock via submission (armbar) at 4:45 Round 1

James Terry vs. Batsumberel Dagvadorj — Dagvadorj def. Terry via submission (bulldog choke) at 2:43 of Round 1

Adam Piccolotti vs. Jacob Smith — Piccolotti def. Smith via submission (RNC) at 2:34 of Round 2

Hyder Amil vs. Ignacio Ortiz — Amil def. Ortiz via split decision (28-29, 29-28 X2)

Abraham Vaesau vs. Renato Alves — Alves def. Vaesau via submission (RNC) at 3:36 of Round 3

