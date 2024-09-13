Former Bellator champion Yaroslav Amosov hints at UFC run after promotional exit

Yaroslav Amosov Jumping Ship to UFC?

In a statement released on his Instagram account, Yaroslav Amosov revealed that he is no longer a member of the Bellator roster. Amosov showed appreciation to the promotion for working with him throughout the years, and dropped a major hint on his future (translation via DeepL).

“Friends, my contract with @bellatormma has ended.

It was an unforgettable 6 years. A time that will always remain in my heart. Thank you all. I will announce my next steps soon! Unforgettable emotions when winning the title, even more so when defending it, the first defeat in 11 years, the war in my home country…but I’m sure it only made me stronger. All this is a small part of a big story. This is not the finish, this is a new start.

I am ready for a new stage. There are new horizons and peaks ahead. My journey continues, and I am grateful to everyone who has been by my side, to those who have supported me and those who have doubted me.

p.s. The story does not end, it just changes direction.

See you in the octagon.”

If Amosov is indeed on his way to the UFC, it’ll be interesting to see who he is matched up with. One also has to wonder how he will rebound after suffering the first pro MMA loss of his career.