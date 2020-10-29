Dana White expects Khabib Nurmagomedov will end short-lived retirement for one final fight to go for 30-0

Dana White believes Khabib Nurmagomedov will end his short-lived retirement and return for one final fight.

After Nurmagomedov submitted Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 to defend his lightweight title he announced his retirement from the sport. The news shocked many including his coaches and UFC president, Dana White as everyone thought he would go for 30-0.

Now, according to White, he says he has been talking to Nurmagomedov. After those talks, he believes “The Eagle” retiring was partly due to the emotions he had that night.

“I wasn’t, I sitting there going oh my god, you have to be kidding me,” Dana White said on the Zach Gelb show. “But, I’ll tell you this, and I haven’t told anybody this yet, Khabib and I have been talking. He was completely emotional that night when he got through that fight, I have a feeling he might go for 30-0.”

When asked if he thinks Khabib Nurmagomedov will fight again, Dana White was quick to answer saying the champ will come back for one more.

“I do. I think he is not going to retire. His dad wanted him to get to 30-0,” White said. “I think he wants to honor his dad’s wish.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov is 29-0 and coming over three straight submission win over Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier, and Conor McGregor to defend his lightweight title. The Dagestani won the vacant belt at UFC 223 with a decision win over Al Iaquinta.

When Nurmagomedov will fight again, or if he even will is still uncertain. If he does return, there is a big question on who it will be against. The Georges St-Pierre fight is always there, and White said they had something special for him if he won at UFC 254. So, perhaps those plans are back in place with White saying Nurmagomedov will return.

Are you surprised that Khabib Nurmagomedov will fight again?