WATCH: Belal Muhammad shares heartfelt message to Palestinian children amidst ongoing Israel crisis

By Curtis Calhoun - August 5, 2024

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad sent a heartwarming message to the children of Palestine after winning the 170lb title.

Belal Muhammad

Muhammad defeated Leon Edwards by unanimous decision to cap off his remarkable path to the UFC welterweight title at UFC 304. He put on a largely dominant performance against Edwards, one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the sport.

Muhammad, a Palestinian-American, proudly represented Palestine in the biggest fight of his career. As per his tradition, he hoisted the Palestine flag around the arena after winning the world title.

Amidst the ongoing Israel-Palestine crisis, Muhammad has given youth someone to look up to during the trying times.

Belal Muhammad: “I had to give them that victory”

In a recent video message, Muhammad shared a powerful statement about Palestine.

“My message to the children of Palestine is to keep fighting,” Muhammad said. “You’re the real warriors, you’re the real champions. When I look at you guys and I see your strength, it just makes me realize how weak I am. You’re stronger than me, you’re bigger than I am, you guys are giants. Changing the world, and that’s bigger than what I’m doing, so keep doing it and keep fighting…

“Inshallah, one day you’ll be free, and you’ll be able to live your dreams and live your life the way you should be able to. I know that the fight was bigger than just that night, I had to win for my people, I had to win for Palestine,” Muhammad continued. “Give them that victory. So when I went in that cage, the strength I get from looking at them, watching them every single day, fighting for their lives, still have a smile on their face. They still look to the sky and say “Allahu Akbar, alhamdulillah, no matter what happens to us today’. So it just shows how blessed we are, and how I am every day, that I get to do what I love. So for me, I can’t wait for that blessing and opportunity. Had to go in there and fight for them, give it all to them. And alhamdulilah, we won for them.”

Muhammad is the first UFC champion of Palestinian descent. He hasn’t lost an MMA fight since 2019 and as of this writing, is listed at No. 6 in the UFC’s pound-for-pound rankings.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Belal Muhammad UFC

