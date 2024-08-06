Umar Nurmagomedov’s coach compares surging bantamweight’s career trajectory to Khabib

Coach Javier Mendez touts Umar Nurmagomedov’s quick rise

During a recent interview with The Schmo, head coach Javier Mendez compared the early success of Umar with Khabib.

“I’d say that Khabib’s ground [game] is still top-notch. Umar’s ground [game] is great, but Khabib was just another level,” Mendez said. “But again, Khabib’s standup wasn’t up to where Umar’s is on-par. As far as their [mentalities], they’re fairly comparable. Khabib’s chin is granite, I’ve never seen someone with a chin like Khabib. Umar’s got a great chin as he proved from the last fight when he got dropped, was able to go for the takedown as he was being dropped…

“The chin level I’d have to go with Khabib, but the mental toughness, I think they’re pretty equal. Umar’s a tough customer.”

Mendez was then asked about Umar’s ceiling at 135lbs.

“I think at one point, he could be the best pound-for-pound bantamweight ever… he’s still young, he’s 28,” Mendez said of Umar. “Islam’s 32, so there’s an opportunity for Umar to become pound-for-pound number one, I believe it.”

Umar defeated the likes of Bekzat Almakhan, Raoni Barcelos, and Brian Kelleher before the win over Sandhagen. 9 of his 18 career wins have come by stoppage.

Umar has the chance to add himself to the lore of the greatest Dagestani fighters, and according to his coach, he has the chance to replicate what Khabib produced in the Octagon.