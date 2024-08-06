Chael Sonnen “Captivated” by Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov after latest UFC victory

By Curtis Calhoun - August 5, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen believes surging middleweight Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov could become one of the sport’s biggest stars.

Chael Sonnen, Shara 'Bullet' Magomedov

Magomedov passed his latest UFC test by unanimous decision over Michal Oleksiejczuk at UFC Abu Dhabi last weekend. He remains unbeaten in his MMA career and is 3-0 inside the UFC Octagon.

Magomedov’s success in the cage is unprecedented, given some of his physical limitations. He suffered an injury to his right eye in 2016, which required eight surgeries and resulted in virtual blindness.

Sonnen is a student of MMA and one of the brightest stars to ever grace the Octagon. He believes Magomedov has what it takes to add his name to the all-time greats with some more development and experience.

Chael Sonnen is stunned by Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov’s quick ascent

In a recent episode of Good Guy/Bad Guy with Daniel Cormier, Sonnen reacted to Magomedov’s meteoric ascent.

“There’s something happening. When he comes on TV, there’s something happening. I might not know what it is, but he captivates me,” Sonnen said of Magomedov. “This guy is already a co-main event? That is an incredible career. He’s amassing a great record, because I’m not seeing all the skills there, because I don’t watch him and go ‘Wow, where has this guy been?’…when I look at ‘Bullet’, he belongs in big fights, he belongs on posters…

“I want to see this guy, I want to hear from this guy, learn about this guy. As far as the skills, I think he’s learning on the job, and he’s not the first guy that’s had to learn on the job. Israel Adesanya is about as complete of a fighter you’re going to find, but he wasn’t on Day 1. He had some holes. So if ‘Bullet’ is open to learning, absorb, take the criticism, take it to heart, he’s gonna have a fun future.”

Magomedov called out UFC fan favorite Nick Diaz immediately following the win over Oleksiejczuk. He also wants to fight at the UFC’s upcoming return to Abu Dhabi at UFC 308, featuring a featherweight headliner between Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Chael Sonnen Sharabutdin Magomedov UFC

Related

Ramon Taveras

VIDEO | UFC's Ramon Taveras survives drive-by shooting: "Happy to be alive"

Curtis Calhoun - August 5, 2024
Conor McGregor and Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Conor McGregor unloads on Donald Trump for saying Khabib Nurmagomedov is his favorite fighter

Cole Shelton - August 5, 2024

Conor McGregor has taken aim at former United States President Donald Trump after he revealed Khabib Nurmagomedov as his favorite fighter.

Michael Chiesa
Tony Ferguson

Michael Chiesa reveals he would have retired from MMA had he lost to Tony Ferguson at UFC Abu Dhabi

Cole Shelton - August 5, 2024

Michael Chiesa says he would have retired had he lost to Tony Ferguson at UFC Abu Dhabi.

Alex Pereira
UFC

TikTok star accuses Alex Pereira of rape during UFC 302 fight week

Curtis Calhoun - August 5, 2024

A TikTok star has accused UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira of sexually assaulting her at a New Jersey hotel.

Ciryl Gane
UFC

WATCH | UFC heavyweight Ciryl Gane receives raucous ovation during appearance at 2024 Paris Olympics

Josh Evanoff - August 5, 2024

It appears that former UFC interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane is an absolute star in France.

Tom Aspinall

Interim UFC champion Tom Aspinall shows interest in future move to the boxing ring: "I'll pop over there for a few quid"

Josh Evanoff - August 5, 2024
Jake Paul, Alex Pereira
Jake Paul

Jake Paul believes fight with Alex Pereira could sell 3 million pay-per-views: "This is a business at the end of the day"

Josh Evanoff - August 5, 2024

Jake Paul believes a boxing match with UFC champion Alex Pereira could break records.

Sean O'Malley, Merab Dvalishvili
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley's coach responds to Merab Dvalishvili's recent threats: "Taking on me is not very smart"

Curtis Calhoun - August 5, 2024

The bad blood between Sean O’Malley, his coach, and Merab Dvalishvili is intensifying ahead of UFC 306 next month.

Jon Anik, Tony Ferguson
Tony Ferguson

Jon Anik pitches one UFC vet Tony Ferguson could face if promotion offers him one more fight

Curtis Calhoun - August 5, 2024

UFC play-by-play broadcaster Jon Anik has an intriguing idea for Tony Ferguson if the promotion offers him another fight after UFC Abu Dhabi.

Donald Trump and Khabib Nurmagomedov
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Donald Trump hails Khabib Nurmagomedov as his favorite UFC fighter

Cole Shelton - August 5, 2024

Former US President Donald Trump has hailed former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov as his favorite UFC fighter.