Chael Sonnen “Captivated” by Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov after latest UFC victory

UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen believes surging middleweight Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov could become one of the sport’s biggest stars.

Magomedov passed his latest UFC test by unanimous decision over Michal Oleksiejczuk at UFC Abu Dhabi last weekend. He remains unbeaten in his MMA career and is 3-0 inside the UFC Octagon.

Magomedov’s success in the cage is unprecedented, given some of his physical limitations. He suffered an injury to his right eye in 2016, which required eight surgeries and resulted in virtual blindness.

Sonnen is a student of MMA and one of the brightest stars to ever grace the Octagon. He believes Magomedov has what it takes to add his name to the all-time greats with some more development and experience.