UFC 304 headliner Belal Muhammad trashes Sean Strickland for “fake tough-guy mentality”

By Fernando Quiles - May 22, 2024

Belal Muhammad has taken issue with former UFC Middleweight Champion Sean Strickland.

Belal Muhammad

Belal and Strickland have gone back-and-forth on social media and things have gotten personal between the two. Recently on social media, Belal responded to Strickland saying that Muhammad would’ve cried if he were pranked in person. Belal responded by saying if Strickland was on a podcast he’d probably cry, which was a dig at Sean’s appearance on Theo Von’s podcast.

The number one contender for the UFC Welterweight Championship has detailed why he doesn’t like Strickland as a person.

RELATED: BELAL MUHAMMAD CLAPS BACK AT SEAN STRICKLAND OVER REACTION TO VIRAL PRANK: ‘HE’S PROBABLY GONNA CRY!’

Belal Muhammad Slams Sean Strickland for the “Stupidest Statement Ever”

Appearing on Money Loyalty Legacy, Belal Muhammad took aim at Sean Strickland for his comments on Palestine and his “tough-guy” persona (h/t MMAJunkie).

“Honestly, I had no care about him at all until I posted one thing about Palestine and it was literally like three years ago,” Muhammad said. “Same thing: They were getting bombed and he just commented on there when it had nothing to do with him because he likes to just put his nose into stuff and get attention. And he said something like, ‘They need to just give up. They’re going to end up losing anyway, they just need to bend the knee.’ It was the stupidest statement ever.

“But he did it just to get attention, to get a comment out of myself. Somebody like that who’s sitting there, laughing at people dying or making a joke out of it, it just shows what type of person he is. He’s like a piece of trash.

“Recently where he was crying on Theo Von about his dad and, ‘You can’t talk about my dad. Don’t bring up family. That’s dirty when you do it.’ You’re literally talking about kids that just got bombed, kids that are dying, and you’re making a joke of it, but when it comes back to you, it shows he has a fake, tough-guy mentality.”

Belal will be challenging Leon Edwards for the UFC Welterweight Championship at UFC 304 in Manchester on July 27th. This will be Belal’s first crack at UFC gold. As for Strickland, he’ll be colliding with Paulo Costa at UFC 302 on June 1st.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Belal Muhammad Sean Strickland UFC

Related

Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad, UFC 300

Leon Edwards claims he tried to make Belal Muhammad fight happen at UFC 300

Harry Kettle - May 22, 2024
Sean O'Malley, Conor McGregor
Sean O'Malley

Conor McGregor tries to make amends with Sean O'Malley over criticism: "I do actually like Sean"

Harry Kettle - May 22, 2024

UFC superstar Conor McGregor has tried to explain some of his recent remarks regarding Sean O’Malley.

Dana White
UFC

Dana White gets emotional talking about when he saved a young girl's life

Harry Kettle - May 22, 2024

UFC president Dana White has revealed that he once saved a young girl’s life with a $50,000 donation towards her heart surgery.

Kamaru Usman, Conor McGregor
Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman responds to Conor McGregor's verbal attacks during recent Q+A: 'Put down the whiskey!''

Curtis Calhoun - May 21, 2024

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman didn’t hold back in his response to Conor McGregor’s scathing remarks about him during a recent livestream.

Dustin Poirier
Islam Makhachev

Dustin Poirier shares violent prediction for UFC 302 title fight against Islam Makhachev

Cole Shelton - May 21, 2024

Dustin Poirier has shared a violent prediction for his UFC 302 title fight against Islam Makhachev.

Hailey Cowan, UFC

Coach of UFC fighter arrested on child sex crime allegations

Cole Shelton - May 21, 2024
Daniel Cormier, Michael Chandler
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier shares text he got from Michael Chandler that shows his confidence ahead of Conor McGregor showdown

Curtis Calhoun - May 21, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier alleges Michael Chandler is already preparing for how he’ll celebrate a win over Conor McGregor.

Ben Askren, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

Ben Askren: Conor McGregor 'jealous' of Khabib Nurmagomedov after latest scathing comments

Curtis Calhoun - May 21, 2024

Former UFC welterweight Ben Askren unleashed on Conor McGregor after McGregor’s mockery of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s legal troubles.

Oleksandr Usyk, Francis Ngannou
Oleksandr Usyk

Former UFC champion calls to see Oleksandr Usyk vs. Francis Ngannou next: "He's the biggest puncher out there!"

Josh Evanoff - May 21, 2024

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman wants to see Oleksandr Usyk vs. Francis Ngannou next.

Conor McGregor
UFC

Conor McGregor to tone down trash talk for UFC 303 comeback: "It doesn't serve me well"

Josh Evanoff - May 21, 2024

Former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor isn’t so big on trash talk these days.