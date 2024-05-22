UFC 304 headliner Belal Muhammad trashes Sean Strickland for “fake tough-guy mentality”

Belal Muhammad Slams Sean Strickland for the “Stupidest Statement Ever”

Appearing on Money Loyalty Legacy, Belal Muhammad took aim at Sean Strickland for his comments on Palestine and his “tough-guy” persona (h/t MMAJunkie).

“Honestly, I had no care about him at all until I posted one thing about Palestine and it was literally like three years ago,” Muhammad said. “Same thing: They were getting bombed and he just commented on there when it had nothing to do with him because he likes to just put his nose into stuff and get attention. And he said something like, ‘They need to just give up. They’re going to end up losing anyway, they just need to bend the knee.’ It was the stupidest statement ever.

“But he did it just to get attention, to get a comment out of myself. Somebody like that who’s sitting there, laughing at people dying or making a joke out of it, it just shows what type of person he is. He’s like a piece of trash.

“Recently where he was crying on Theo Von about his dad and, ‘You can’t talk about my dad. Don’t bring up family. That’s dirty when you do it.’ You’re literally talking about kids that just got bombed, kids that are dying, and you’re making a joke of it, but when it comes back to you, it shows he has a fake, tough-guy mentality.”

Belal will be challenging Leon Edwards for the UFC Welterweight Championship at UFC 304 in Manchester on July 27th. This will be Belal’s first crack at UFC gold. As for Strickland, he’ll be colliding with Paulo Costa at UFC 302 on June 1st.