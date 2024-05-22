Oleksandr Usyk could lose undisputed heavyweight champion status before Tyson Fury rematch: “These are all managerial and promotion decisions”

By Fernando Quiles - May 22, 2024

The status of the IBF heavyweight championship has left fight fans puzzled following Oleksandr Usyk’s win over Tyson Fury, and the sanctioning body’s president has shared some details.

Oleksandr Usyk

Usyk and Fury shared the ring inside the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia this past Saturday. The two had a thrilling 12-round championship fight. Usyk turned the tide in the ninth round by scoring a knockdown. He took over from that point and earned a split decision victory to become the new unified heavyweight champion of boxing.

While Usyk and Fury have a rematch clause, their second encounter may not be contested for undisputed gold.

RELATED: UFC LEGEND MICHAEL BISPING SCOLDS JOHN FURY FOR CORNER WORK DURING TYSON FURY’S LOSS TO OLEKSANDR USYK: “YOU HAVE GOT TO KNOW YOUR PLACE”

Will Oleksandr Usyk Lose Undisputed Status Before Tyson Fury Rematch?

It’s no secret in the boxing world that Filip Hrgovic is due a shot at the IBF heavyweight gold, as he is the mandatory challenger. With Usyk vs. Fury 2 likely for later this year, many wonder if the Ukrainian will be one title short of being called the undisputed heavyweight champion during his ring introduction for the rematch.

BoxingScene.com recently spoke to IBF President Daryl Peoples, who revealed that at this time the Hrgovic vs. Daniel Dubois fight set for June 1st is not a title fight, but that could change.

“I’m sure there’s people making decisions behind the scenes before they approach me about anything,” Peoples said.

While Hrgovic has waited for his title shot multiple times, an exception request from Usyk can still be filed.

“If (Team Usyk) asks for an exception, it goes to the (IBF) board of directors, and if the board grants it, then special conditions will likely be applied,” said Peoples.

“These are all managerial and promotion decisions,” Peoples said.

Tyson Fury’s promoter Frank Warren recently told TalkSport that he expects the rematch with Oleksandr Usyk to take place in October.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Oleksandr Usyk

Related

Oleksandr Usyk, Tyson Fury, Boxing, Pros react

Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury was reportedly illegally streamed by over 20 million people

Harry Kettle - May 22, 2024
Oleksandr Usyk, Francis Ngannou
Oleksandr Usyk

Former UFC champion calls to see Oleksandr Usyk vs. Francis Ngannou next: "He's the biggest puncher out there!"

Josh Evanoff - May 21, 2024

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman wants to see Oleksandr Usyk vs. Francis Ngannou next.

Oleksandr Usyk, Tyson Fury, Boxing, Pros react
Oleksandr Usyk

REPORT | Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk 2 targeted for October in Saudi Arabia

Josh Evanoff - May 21, 2024

It seems that Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will be running it back in the boxing ring this fall.

Ryan Garcia
Eddie Hearn

Eddie Hearn scolds Ryan Garcia following VADA test: "Sometimes this guy acts like an idiot"

Fernando Quiles - May 21, 2024

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn doesn’t believe Ryan Garcia has handled himself well in the aftermath of his failed VADA test.

Anderson Silva and Chael Sonnen
Boxing News

Anderson Silva opens as a massive favorite over Chael Sonnen ahead of their boxing match

Cole Shelton - May 20, 2024

Anderson Silva has opened as a sizeable betting favorite to defeat Chael Sonnen ahead of their boxing match.

Oleksandr Usyk Tyson Fury

UFC legend Michael Bisping scolds John Fury for corner work during Tyson Fury's loss to Oleksandr Usyk: "You have got to know your place"

Fernando Quiles - May 20, 2024
Tyson Fury
Oleksandr Usyk

Tyson Fury says he would have tried to finish Oleksandr Usyk but his corner “believed we were up”

Harry Kettle - May 20, 2024

Tyson Fury has revealed that he would’ve tried to finish Oleksandr Usyk in the latter stages of their fight – but his corner’s words stopped him.

Chael Sonnen, Anderson Silva
Boxing News

Anderson Silva set to face longtime UFC rival Chael Sonnen in boxing match on June 15

Harry Kettle - May 20, 2024

Former UFC rivals Anderson Silva and Chael Sonnen will collide once again in a special boxing match next month.

Joe Rogan
Oleksandr Usyk

Joe Rogan reacts to Oleksandr Usyk beating Tyson Fury: "I can't wait for the rematch"

Fernando Quiles - May 19, 2024

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan has weighed in on the instant classic between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury.

Mike Perry
Mike Perry

Mike Perry calls out former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley for boxing match on the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson card

Fernando Quiles - May 19, 2024

Mike Perry is looking for his next fight, and he’s itching to share the ring with Tyron Woodley on the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson undercard.