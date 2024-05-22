Oleksandr Usyk could lose undisputed heavyweight champion status before Tyson Fury rematch: “These are all managerial and promotion decisions”

Will Oleksandr Usyk Lose Undisputed Status Before Tyson Fury Rematch?

It’s no secret in the boxing world that Filip Hrgovic is due a shot at the IBF heavyweight gold, as he is the mandatory challenger. With Usyk vs. Fury 2 likely for later this year, many wonder if the Ukrainian will be one title short of being called the undisputed heavyweight champion during his ring introduction for the rematch.

BoxingScene.com recently spoke to IBF President Daryl Peoples, who revealed that at this time the Hrgovic vs. Daniel Dubois fight set for June 1st is not a title fight, but that could change.

“I’m sure there’s people making decisions behind the scenes before they approach me about anything,” Peoples said.

While Hrgovic has waited for his title shot multiple times, an exception request from Usyk can still be filed.

“If (Team Usyk) asks for an exception, it goes to the (IBF) board of directors, and if the board grants it, then special conditions will likely be applied,” said Peoples.

“These are all managerial and promotion decisions,” Peoples said.

Tyson Fury’s promoter Frank Warren recently told TalkSport that he expects the rematch with Oleksandr Usyk to take place in October.