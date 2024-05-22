Oleksandr Usyk could lose undisputed heavyweight champion status before Tyson Fury rematch: “These are all managerial and promotion decisions”
The status of the IBF heavyweight championship has left fight fans puzzled following Oleksandr Usyk’s win over Tyson Fury, and the sanctioning body’s president has shared some details.
Usyk and Fury shared the ring inside the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia this past Saturday. The two had a thrilling 12-round championship fight. Usyk turned the tide in the ninth round by scoring a knockdown. He took over from that point and earned a split decision victory to become the new unified heavyweight champion of boxing.
While Usyk and Fury have a rematch clause, their second encounter may not be contested for undisputed gold.
RELATED: UFC LEGEND MICHAEL BISPING SCOLDS JOHN FURY FOR CORNER WORK DURING TYSON FURY’S LOSS TO OLEKSANDR USYK: “YOU HAVE GOT TO KNOW YOUR PLACE”
Will Oleksandr Usyk Lose Undisputed Status Before Tyson Fury Rematch?
It’s no secret in the boxing world that Filip Hrgovic is due a shot at the IBF heavyweight gold, as he is the mandatory challenger. With Usyk vs. Fury 2 likely for later this year, many wonder if the Ukrainian will be one title short of being called the undisputed heavyweight champion during his ring introduction for the rematch.
BoxingScene.com recently spoke to IBF President Daryl Peoples, who revealed that at this time the Hrgovic vs. Daniel Dubois fight set for June 1st is not a title fight, but that could change.
“I’m sure there’s people making decisions behind the scenes before they approach me about anything,” Peoples said.
While Hrgovic has waited for his title shot multiple times, an exception request from Usyk can still be filed.
“If (Team Usyk) asks for an exception, it goes to the (IBF) board of directors, and if the board grants it, then special conditions will likely be applied,” said Peoples.
“These are all managerial and promotion decisions,” Peoples said.
Tyson Fury’s promoter Frank Warren recently told TalkSport that he expects the rematch with Oleksandr Usyk to take place in October.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Boxing News Oleksandr Usyk