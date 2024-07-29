UFC releases official main card lineup for next month’s UFC 305: ‘Dricus du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya’ event

By Harry Kettle - July 29, 2024

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has released the main card for UFC 305, headlined by Dricus du Plessis vs Israel Adesanya.

In just a few short weeks, the UFC will return to Perth, Australia. They’ll do so for a blockbuster event, headlined by Dricus du Plessis vs Israel Adesanya. As we know, these two men have a score to settle in a feud that’s been ongoing for a while now. Adesanya is the former champ, whereas du Plessis is the current king after dethroning Sean Strickland earlier this year.

For the middleweight division, this is an absolutely mammoth encounter. It could set the tone for any number of other matchups and, in particular, for Sean Strickland and Robert Whittaker who are both looking good right now.

Courtesy of the UFC 304 broadcast, we now have a chance to look at the entire main card as a whole.

UFC 305: du Plessis vs Adesanya

Middleweight championship – Dricus du Plessis [c] vs. Israel Adesanya
Flyweight – Kai Kara-France vs. Steve Erceg
Lightweight – Mateusz Gamrot vs. Dan Hooker
Heavyweight – Tai Tuivasa vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
Welterweight – Li Jingliang vs. Carlos Prates

There are plenty of reasons to tune in to watch this event. There are five fascinating matches to sink your teeth into and beyond that, there are going to be a lot of exciting prelim bouts. Of course, when it comes to the headliner, it doesn’t get much better or more personal than this at 185 pounds.

Which fight are you most excited to see at UFC 305 outside of the main event? Who do you back to win in that fight – Dricus du Plessis or Israel Adesanya, and how will they get it done? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

