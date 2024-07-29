UFC releases official main card lineup for next month’s UFC 305: ‘Dricus du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya’ event

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has released the main card for UFC 305, headlined by Dricus du Plessis vs Israel Adesanya.

In just a few short weeks, the UFC will return to Perth, Australia. They’ll do so for a blockbuster event, headlined by Dricus du Plessis vs Israel Adesanya. As we know, these two men have a score to settle in a feud that’s been ongoing for a while now. Adesanya is the former champ, whereas du Plessis is the current king after dethroning Sean Strickland earlier this year.

RELATED: Israel Adesanya is bulking up for UFC 305 title fight with Dricus du Plessis: “I think he’s like 105 kilos”

For the middleweight division, this is an absolutely mammoth encounter. It could set the tone for any number of other matchups and, in particular, for Sean Strickland and Robert Whittaker who are both looking good right now.

Courtesy of the UFC 304 broadcast, we now have a chance to look at the entire main card as a whole.