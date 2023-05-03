search

Belal Muhammad shares his pick for the most overhyped welterweight in the UFC

By Susan Cox - May 3, 2023

Belal Muhammad is sharing his pick for the most overhyped welterweight in the UFC.

Belal Muhammad

Muhammad (22-3 MMA) is currently preparing for his fight with Gilbert Burns (22-5 MMA) this coming weekend, Saturday, May 6th at UFC 288 which takes place at the Prudential Center, in Newark, New Jersey.

Belal Muhammad has won 8 fights in a row, (not counting the 1 no-contest) against Leon Edwards in March of 2021. Muhammad’s latest victory came via way of TKO against Sean Brady (15-1 MMA) in October of last year at UFC 280.

Burns, will be entering the Octagon having won 3 of his last 4 fights. The latest unanimous decision victory coming against Jorge Masvidal in April of this year at UFC 287.

In an interview with Shakiel Mahjouri of ‘CBS Sports’, welterweight contender Belal Muhammad was asked who he believed was the most overhyped welterweight fighter in the UFC.

Muhammad, quickly replied (h/t Sportskeeda):

“Overhyped welterweight? Colby Covington.”

Covington (17-3 MMA) was named the next welterweight title challenger, by UFC President, Dana White, even though he’s been out of action for over a year. ‘Chaos‘ last fought in March of 2022 at UFC 272 where he defeated Jorge Masvidal (35-17 MMA) via unanimous decision.

According to the UFC it be Colby Covington vs Leon Edwards (21-3 MMA) for the UFC welterweight championship with a date, time and place yet to be determined.

Continuing, the 34-year-old  Muhammad said:

“Nobody’s gonna hand you anything and I knew right when I got to the UFC that anything I wanted, I was gonna have to claw my way to grab it, to get it. And knowing even with this fight right here (with Gilbert Burns), it’s still me clawing and grabbing to get it…It’s gonna make it that much sweeter, that much better to have that gold wrapped around my waist.”

Do you agree with Belal Muhammad that Colby Covington is the most overhyped welterweight?  Are you looking forward to Muhammad vs. Burns this weekend and who do you think the victor will be?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

