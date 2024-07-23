What’s next for Virna Jandiroba and Amanda Lemos after UFC Vegas 94?

The UFC was back at the Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday for UFC Vegas 94, with a women’s strawweight bout headlinign the card as Virna Jandiroba took on Amanda Lemos.

Heading into the bout, Jandiroba was on a three-fight winning streak and was coming off a decision win over Loopy Godinez. Lemos, meanwhile, picked up a decision win over Mackenzie Dern after losing a decision to Zhang Weili for the strawweight title.

In the end, it was Jandiroba winning by second-round armbar to pick up the biggest win of her career. Following UFC Vegas 94, here is what I think should be next for both fighters involved in the main event.