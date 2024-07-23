What’s next for Virna Jandiroba and Amanda Lemos after UFC Vegas 94?
The UFC was back at the Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday for UFC Vegas 94, with a women’s strawweight bout headlinign the card as Virna Jandiroba took on Amanda Lemos.
Heading into the bout, Jandiroba was on a three-fight winning streak and was coming off a decision win over Loopy Godinez. Lemos, meanwhile, picked up a decision win over Mackenzie Dern after losing a decision to Zhang Weili for the strawweight title.
In the end, it was Jandiroba winning by second-round armbar to pick up the biggest win of her career. Following UFC Vegas 94, here is what I think should be next for both fighters involved in the main event.
Virna Jandiroba
Virna Jandiroba has been a quiet contender at strawweight but she really cemented herself as a top-five strawweight with her submission win over Amanda Lemos. Jandiroba looked great against Lemos and showed off her ground game by getting the submission win.
With the victory, Jandiroba is in the title picture at strawweight but likely needs another win now. Jandiroba’s next fight should be another main event and should face Yan Xiaonan who is coming off a very close decision loss to Zhang Weili for the belt in her last fight. The winner of the fight should get a title shot, as it’s a pivotal fight for the strawweight division.
Amanda Lemos
Amanda Lemos was likely on her final title run as she is 37 and needed to string together a couple of wins to get another title shot, especially after how one-sided her loss to Zhang was.
Lemos still is a fun fighter who is a kill-or-be-killed fighter who can be in fun fights, but at this time in her career, she needs to fight the young up-and-coming prospects. A good test for Lemos would be Gillian Robertson who is coming off a one-sided win over Michelle Waterson-Gomez and deserves a top-ranked opponent.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Amanda Lemos UFC Virna Jandiroba