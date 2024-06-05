Belal Muhammad vows to thrown Leon Edwards around the cage “like he’s a flyweight” at UFC 304
UFC contender Belal Muhammad has made a big statement regarding his plans for Leon Edwards at UFC 304.
While some fans may not like it, Belal Muhammad is the number one contender for the UFC welterweight championship. He will challenge for the belt next month in Manchester, England when he takes on reigning champion Leon Edwards. Of course, as we know, the two have met before, with an unfortunate eye poke bringing the fight to an end prematurely.
Ever since then, fans have wondered what would happen if they were given five full rounds against one another. When the UFC heads back to England, we’ll get our answer. Muhammad believes he’ll dominate in the wrestling, whereas Edwards plans to utilize his seemingly superior striking.
There are far more questions than answers right now regarding how this fight will look. However, in a recent tweet, Belal gave us an insight into how he plans to approach the main event.
I’m gonna throw him around the cage like he’s a flyweight
— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 5, 2024
Muhammad’s promise
“I’m gonna throw him around the cage like he’s a flyweight.”
We’ve seen wrestle-heavy fighters try and do this to Leon Edwards before. Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington both gave it a go, and over the course of three fights, ‘Rocky’ was able to go 3-0. That doesn’t mean Muhammad can’t find more success, but it does mean he’ll have to produce the performance of a lifetime in order to get the job done.
This is a feud that’s been bubbling for a long time now, and we’re fascinated to see what the blow-off is going to look like.
Who do you believe is going to win this fight and leave Manchester as the UFC welterweight champion? Does this fight excite you? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
