Belal Muhammad vows to thrown Leon Edwards around the cage “like he’s a flyweight” at UFC 304

UFC contender Belal Muhammad has made a big statement regarding his plans for Leon Edwards at UFC 304.

While some fans may not like it, Belal Muhammad is the number one contender for the UFC welterweight championship. He will challenge for the belt next month in Manchester, England when he takes on reigning champion Leon Edwards. Of course, as we know, the two have met before, with an unfortunate eye poke bringing the fight to an end prematurely.

RELATED: Leon Edwards claims he tried to make Belal Muhammad fight happen at UFC 300

Ever since then, fans have wondered what would happen if they were given five full rounds against one another. When the UFC heads back to England, we’ll get our answer. Muhammad believes he’ll dominate in the wrestling, whereas Edwards plans to utilize his seemingly superior striking.

There are far more questions than answers right now regarding how this fight will look. However, in a recent tweet, Belal gave us an insight into how he plans to approach the main event.