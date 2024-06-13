Sean O’Malley weighs in on a potential super fight between Leon Edwards and Islam Makhachev: “155 to 170 is a big jump”
Sean O’Malley and his head coach Tim Welch have given their thoughts on a Leon Edwards vs Islam Makhachev superfight.
Next month at UFC 304, Leon Edwards will defend the UFC welterweight championship against Belal Muhammad. If he can get through that challenge, there’s an excellent chance he’ll wind up battling Islam Makhachev in his next outing. The UFC lightweight king called for a shot at the 170 pound belt after his recent triumph over Dustin Poirier.
Of course, there are plenty of variables to consider here. In his last three fights, we’ve seen Edwards go up against wrestle-heavy fighters – and he’s been able to go 3-0 in those fights.
In the eyes of Sean O’Malley and Tim Welch, Makhachev faces an uphill battle if he wants to overcome ‘Rocky’ and become a two-weight world champion.
Welch & O’Malley predict Edwards/Makhachev
Welch: “Edwards is a solid, about 6’2, and he knows how to punch at his range. And clearly he can shut down takedowns. Very good vs. Usman. In that match, I’m picking Leon by decision.”
O’Malley: “To be honest, I do think Leon beats Islam. 155 to 170 is a big jump. It’s not 10 pounds, it’s 15.”
The size advantage could prove to be one of the biggest determining factors for Leon in a contest like this. Alas, while it’s exciting to think about what may or may not happen, we also have to respect the fact that Belal Muhammad awaits the champ in Manchester. If he can get through that, then perhaps we can begin to look ahead to this potential superfight.
Do you agree with Sean O’Malley and Tim Welch? Is there a good chance we will see Leon Edwards vs Islam Makhachev if the former can get through Belal Muhammad? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!