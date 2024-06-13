Jake Paul accepts Sean O’Malley’s offer to “save” UFC 303: “PFL vs UFC June 29th”

By Harry Kettle - June 13, 2024

Jake Paul has accepted Sean O’Malley’s offer to “save” UFC 303 by taking on the UFC bantamweight champion.

Jake Paul

As we know, the current status of the UFC 303 main event is uncertain. Conor McGregor is scheduled to take on Michael Chandler, but recent reports suggest that it may not happen. While we don’t know exactly why that is, the popular opinion is that ‘Notorious’ has picked up some kind of injury.

Whatever the case may be, the promotion has understandably been looking for backups. In a recent tweet, Sean O’Malley came up with a wild suggestion – for him to take on Jake Paul.

RELATED: Sean O’Malley offers to “save” UFC 303 amid uncertainty with Conor McGregor: “I’ll fight Jake Paul”

As you can imagine, ‘The Problem Child’ was quick to respond to that particular challenge.

Paul accepts O’Malley’s challenge

O’Malley: “I’ll fight @jakepaul to save UFC 303”
Paul: “MMA fight before Tyson [tick emoji] @PFLMMA”
Paul: “100% will kill O’Malley in MMA. He’s a small man. PFL vs UFC June 29th”

In our view, there’s absolutely no way that this fight happens – at UFC 303, or any other UFC event for that matter. When it comes to Jake Paul, we’ve all come to learn that Dana White isn’t the biggest fan. As for O’Malley, he has a different challenge awaiting him in the form of Merab Dvalishvili later this year.

UFC 303 has the potential to be an absolutely incredible event. Alas, a lot of that relies on whether or not McGregor will be healthy enough to compete. Hopefully, for the sake of MMA fans around the world, he’ll be able to put on a show with Michael Chandler on June 29.

Would you be interested in seeing Sean O’Malley vs Jake Paul in any kind of format? If so, why is that the case? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Jake Paul Professional Fighters League (PFL) Sean O'Malley UFC

Related

Merab Dvalishvili

Merab Dvalishvili explains how previous KO loss made him a smarter fighter: “I’m not going to chase the finish”

Harry Kettle - June 13, 2024
Shawne Merriman
UFC

Shawne Merriman explains how he got into MMA, hopes to make Lights Out XF the premier feeder promotion

Cole Shelton - June 12, 2024

Former NFL star Shawne Merriman didn’t expect to be running his own MMA promotion, but he is doing just that.

Sean Strickland
UFC

VIDEO | Sean Strickland simulates water boarding in latest bizarre social media post

Curtis Calhoun - June 12, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland continues to push his own limits in and out of the Octagon.

Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley offers to "save" UFC 303 amid uncertainty with Conor McGregor: "I'll fight Jake Paul"

Josh Evanoff - June 12, 2024

Amid uncertainty with Conor McGregor, Sean O’Malley is ready to “save” UFC 303.

Chael Sonnen, Anderson Silva
Chael Sonnen

Anderson Silva confirms Chael Sonnen boxing match won't be the final fight of his career: "It's my last fight in Brazil"

Josh Evanoff - June 12, 2024

UFC legend Anderson Silva won’t be retiring after facing Chael Sonnen this weekend.

Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler posts another cryptic message amidst new uncertainty surrounding UFC 303, Conor McGregor

Curtis Calhoun - June 12, 2024
Israel Adesanya and Dricus Du Plessis
Israel Adesanya

Dricus Du Plessis claims he’s agreed to everything for proposed Israel Adesanya fight: “I don’t know what’s the hold up”

Susan Cox - June 12, 2024

Dricus Du Plessis is claiming he’s agreed to everything for the proposed Israel Adesanya fight.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson
UFC

‘The Rock’ Dwayne Johnson injures his ‘People’s Elbow’ during filming of new ‘Smashing Machine’ movie

Susan Cox - June 12, 2024

‘The Rock’ Dwayne Johnson has injured his ‘People’s Elbow’ during the filming of the new ‘The Smashing Machine’ movie.

Nassourdine Imavov and Jared Cannonier
UFC

Jared Cannonier reacts after referee Jason Herzog comments on controversial stoppage at UFC Louisville: “My career was pretty much in his hands and he decided it ain't worth fighting for”

Harry Kettle - June 12, 2024

UFC fighter Jared Cannonier has given his thoughts on Jason Herzog’s remarks regarding the finish in the main event of UFC Louisville.

Marlon Vera
Marlon Vera

Marlon Vera plans to “go to the basement and pull all the demons” in UFC Abu Dhabi fight with Deiveson Figueiredo

Harry Kettle - June 12, 2024

UFC star Marlon Vera is planning to dig deep in order to come out on top against Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC Abu Dhabi.