Jake Paul accepts Sean O’Malley’s offer to “save” UFC 303: “PFL vs UFC June 29th”

Jake Paul has accepted Sean O’Malley’s offer to “save” UFC 303 by taking on the UFC bantamweight champion.

As we know, the current status of the UFC 303 main event is uncertain. Conor McGregor is scheduled to take on Michael Chandler, but recent reports suggest that it may not happen. While we don’t know exactly why that is, the popular opinion is that ‘Notorious’ has picked up some kind of injury.

Whatever the case may be, the promotion has understandably been looking for backups. In a recent tweet, Sean O’Malley came up with a wild suggestion – for him to take on Jake Paul.

As you can imagine, ‘The Problem Child’ was quick to respond to that particular challenge.