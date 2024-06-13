Jake Paul accepts Sean O’Malley’s offer to “save” UFC 303: “PFL vs UFC June 29th”
Jake Paul has accepted Sean O’Malley’s offer to “save” UFC 303 by taking on the UFC bantamweight champion.
As we know, the current status of the UFC 303 main event is uncertain. Conor McGregor is scheduled to take on Michael Chandler, but recent reports suggest that it may not happen. While we don’t know exactly why that is, the popular opinion is that ‘Notorious’ has picked up some kind of injury.
Whatever the case may be, the promotion has understandably been looking for backups. In a recent tweet, Sean O’Malley came up with a wild suggestion – for him to take on Jake Paul.
RELATED: Sean O’Malley offers to “save” UFC 303 amid uncertainty with Conor McGregor: “I’ll fight Jake Paul”
As you can imagine, ‘The Problem Child’ was quick to respond to that particular challenge.
MMA fight before Tyson ✅ @PFLMMA https://t.co/D5OYICXUx2
— Jake Paul (@jakepaul) June 12, 2024
100% will kill Omalley in MMA
He’s a small man
PFL Vs UFC June 29th
— Jake Paul (@jakepaul) June 12, 2024
Paul accepts O’Malley’s challenge
O’Malley: “I’ll fight @jakepaul to save UFC 303”
Paul: “MMA fight before Tyson [tick emoji] @PFLMMA”
Paul: “100% will kill O’Malley in MMA. He’s a small man. PFL vs UFC June 29th”
In our view, there’s absolutely no way that this fight happens – at UFC 303, or any other UFC event for that matter. When it comes to Jake Paul, we’ve all come to learn that Dana White isn’t the biggest fan. As for O’Malley, he has a different challenge awaiting him in the form of Merab Dvalishvili later this year.
UFC 303 has the potential to be an absolutely incredible event. Alas, a lot of that relies on whether or not McGregor will be healthy enough to compete. Hopefully, for the sake of MMA fans around the world, he’ll be able to put on a show with Michael Chandler on June 29.
Would you be interested in seeing Sean O’Malley vs Jake Paul in any kind of format? If so, why is that the case? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Jake Paul Professional Fighters League (PFL) Sean O'Malley UFC