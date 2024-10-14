Belal Muhammad responds after being labeled a “fake champion” by Ilia Topuria

Belal Muhammad has issued a response in the wake of being called a fake champion by UFC star Ilia Topuria.

Earlier this year, Belal Muhammad produced a masterful performance to become the new UFC welterweight champion. He did so by dominating Leon Edwards, picking up what many considered to be one of the most dominant title wins of the year thus far.

Now, he’s turning around and defending the strap against Shavkat Rakhmonov on the final UFC PPV of the year. Regardless of whether you love him or hate him, nobody can deny the impact he’s had as of late.

Someone who isn’t a fan, however, is Ilia Topuria. The featherweight king recently took to social media and claimed that Muhammad would be easy work for a returning Kamaru Usman. As you can imagine, that led to a bit of a back and forth.

Didn’t this dork just buy a fake bmf belt to pose with.. he’s starting to become the Georgian version of Coby Covington — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) October 13, 2024