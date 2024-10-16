Ian Machado Garry insists Colby Covington continues to duck UFC fight

Ian Machado Garry Claims Colby Covington is Preventing Fight

Taking to his Instagram account, Ian Machado Garry claimed he has accepted a fight with Colby Covington. With that said, Garry insists he hasn’t heard a word from Covington (via MMAJunkie).

🚨| Ian Machado Garry says he accepted a fight with Colby Covington a month ago and nothing has come back from the Covington side as of yet. 👀 pic.twitter.com/WpG0yDkK3Q — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) October 16, 2024

“What’s up, everyone? So, I’m coming on to let everybody know, keep everybody in the loop and keep everyone updated because it matters,” Garry said in a video on his Instagram. “A month ago, I was offered a fight with Colby Covington. It took me all of 20 seconds to respond to the email saying, ‘Yes, I’m in.’ A month later, we’ve still got no response from Colby. He’s avoiding me like the plague, and there’s one reason and one reason only this fight isn’t happening, and his name is Colby Covington.”

In terms of rankings, the bout makes sense. Garry holds the number seven spot on the official UFC welterweight rankings, while Covington is just ahead of him at number six.

Garry’s last matchup was back in June. He defeated former Bellator title challenger Michael Page via unanimous decision. The win pushed Garry to 15-0 in his pro MMA career.

By this point, many were hoping that Garry would’ve at least had a matchup announced for the UFC 310 card on December 7th. At this rate, fans will have to wait until 2025 to see the rising 170-pounder back in action.