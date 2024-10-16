Ian Machado Garry insists Colby Covington continues to duck UFC fight

By Fernando Quiles - October 16, 2024

Ian Machado Garry has hurled ducking accusations Colby Covington’s way.

Ian Machado Garry and Colby Covington

Garry and Covington have been trading barbs for quite a while now. “The Future” has long claimed that “Chaos” is avoiding a fight with him. Garry said that Covington initially used a foot injury as an excuse.

Fast forward to October 2024 and Garry is saying that the former interim UFC welterweight champion still won’t fight him.

RELATED: VIDEO | IAN MACHADO GARRY USES HIS SON TO TAUNT COLBY COVINGTON

Ian Machado Garry Claims Colby Covington is Preventing Fight

Taking to his Instagram account, Ian Machado Garry claimed he has accepted a fight with Colby Covington. With that said, Garry insists he hasn’t heard a word from Covington (via MMAJunkie).

“What’s up, everyone? So, I’m coming on to let everybody know, keep everybody in the loop and keep everyone updated because it matters,” Garry said in a video on his Instagram. “A month ago, I was offered a fight with Colby Covington. It took me all of 20 seconds to respond to the email saying, ‘Yes, I’m in.’ A month later, we’ve still got no response from Colby. He’s avoiding me like the plague, and there’s one reason and one reason only this fight isn’t happening, and his name is Colby Covington.”

In terms of rankings, the bout makes sense. Garry holds the number seven spot on the official UFC welterweight rankings, while Covington is just ahead of him at number six.

Garry’s last matchup was back in June. He defeated former Bellator title challenger Michael Page via unanimous decision. The win pushed Garry to 15-0 in his pro MMA career.

By this point, many were hoping that Garry would’ve at least had a matchup announced for the UFC 310 card on December 7th. At this rate, fans will have to wait until 2025 to see the rising 170-pounder back in action.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Colby Covington Ian Garry UFC

Related

Belal Muhammad

Belal Muhammad offers to slap fellow UFC champion Ilia Topuria amid beef

Fernando Quiles - October 16, 2024
Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone
Donald Cowboy Cerrone

Dana White rejects proposed Donald Cerrone return to the UFC

Harry Kettle - October 16, 2024

UFC president Dana White has rejected the idea of retired legend Donald Cerrone making his return to the promotion.

Joaquin Buckley
Joaquin Buckley

Joaquin Buckley expresses interest in possible Colby Covington fight

Harry Kettle - October 16, 2024

UFC contender Joaquin Buckley has expressed his interest in a possible showdown with Colby Covington.

Chael Sonnen, Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

Chael Sonnen believes prime Conor McGregor may have been the greatest of all time

Harry Kettle - October 16, 2024

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen believes Conor McGregor, in his prime, may have been the greatest fighter of all time.

Conor McGregor's leg
UFC

Conor McGregor teases UFC comeback as he makes return to the gym

Harry Kettle - October 16, 2024

UFC star Conor McGregor has teased a comeback once again with a recent image of him returning to the gym.

Belal Muhammad, Conor McGregor

Belal Muhammad says Conor McGregor illustrates the "Dark side of fighting" in response to Irish star's latest rant

Curtis Calhoun - October 15, 2024
Dustin Poirier
UFC

Dustin Poirier hints at multiple bouts before retiring, names a few opponent possibilities

Curtis Calhoun - October 15, 2024

Former interim UFC lightweight titleholder Dustin Poirier wants two fights in 2025 to complete his legendary career in the Octagon.

Mike Perry
Mike Perry

Bare Knuckle FC superstar Mike Perry arrested in Florida for DUI

Curtis Calhoun - October 15, 2024

Bare Knuckle FC superstar and former UFC standout Mike Perry was arrested earlier this month in Florida for Driving Under the Influence (DUI) ahead of his fighting return.

Renato Moicano and Paddy Pimblett
Renato Moicano

Renato Moicano doubts the UFC would give him Paddy Pimblett: "UFC is going to protect him"

Cole Shelton - October 15, 2024

Renato Moicano doesn’t think he will be fighting Paddy Pimblett anytime soon.

Brendan Schaub, Shane Carwin
Shane Carwin

Brendan Schaub tears up offering health update on former teammate Shane Carwin: "There's nothing we can do"

Josh Evanoff - October 15, 2024

Former UFC heavyweight contender Brendan Schaub has offered an update on Shane Carwin.