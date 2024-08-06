Islam Makhachev praises Max Holloway for his triumph over Justin Gaethje
UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has praised Max Holloway for his BMF title triumph over Justin Gaethje.
As we know, Islam Makhachev is the king of the 155-pound division. Over the course of the last few years, he’s really been able to cement his place at the top of the mountain. Because of that, he’s been left without too many stand-out challengers. Arman Tsarukyan seemed like the next logical move, but unfortunately, neither man is ready for that contest just yet.
Another idea would be to give the shot to Max Holloway. However, following his crazy knockout win over Justin Gaethje, ‘Blessed’ was awarded with a UFC featherweight title opportunity against Ilia Topuria.
During a recent Q&A, Makhachev confirmed that he would be interested in battling it out with Holloway if he can get through Topuria. In addition, he had some kind words for the Hawaiian star.
Islam Makhachev welcomes "crazy fight" vs. Max Holloway if he beats Ilia Topuria.
"I need some new name, new challenger. I already beat Arman." pic.twitter.com/BeMPpyCvYX
— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) August 2, 2024
Makhachev praises Holloway
“Last fight was a great performance for him. He beat Gaethje, knock[ed] him out. If he beat Topuria – that’s a hard match for him. If he beat him, and UFC wants this match, let’s go, let’s do it. Because this guy have experience in lightweight and he beat a couple of tough guys. So, why not?”
Holloway is the kind of guy who isn’t afraid of anyone. Islam, meanwhile, has openly stated on several occasions that he wants to be a fighting champion. At this point, some have questioned whether or not he could eventually surpass the legacy of his friend Khabib Nurmagomedov.
Do you believe we will ever get the chance to see Islam Makhachev and Max Holloway fight each other? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Arman Tsarukyan Islam Makhachev Max Holloway UFC