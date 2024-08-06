Islam Makhachev praises Max Holloway for his triumph over Justin Gaethje

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has praised Max Holloway for his BMF title triumph over Justin Gaethje.

As we know, Islam Makhachev is the king of the 155-pound division. Over the course of the last few years, he’s really been able to cement his place at the top of the mountain. Because of that, he’s been left without too many stand-out challengers. Arman Tsarukyan seemed like the next logical move, but unfortunately, neither man is ready for that contest just yet.

RELATED: Islam Makhachev interested in Max Holloway fight if ‘Blessed’ can get past Ilia Topuria: “Crazy fight for the fans”

Another idea would be to give the shot to Max Holloway. However, following his crazy knockout win over Justin Gaethje, ‘Blessed’ was awarded with a UFC featherweight title opportunity against Ilia Topuria.

During a recent Q&A, Makhachev confirmed that he would be interested in battling it out with Holloway if he can get through Topuria. In addition, he had some kind words for the Hawaiian star.