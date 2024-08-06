Islam Makhachev praises Max Holloway for his triumph over Justin Gaethje

By Harry Kettle - August 6, 2024

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has praised Max Holloway for his BMF title triumph over Justin Gaethje.

Islam Makhachev, Max Holloway

As we know, Islam Makhachev is the king of the 155-pound division. Over the course of the last few years, he’s really been able to cement his place at the top of the mountain. Because of that, he’s been left without too many stand-out challengers. Arman Tsarukyan seemed like the next logical move, but unfortunately, neither man is ready for that contest just yet.

RELATED: Islam Makhachev interested in Max Holloway fight if ‘Blessed’ can get past Ilia Topuria: “Crazy fight for the fans”

Another idea would be to give the shot to Max Holloway. However, following his crazy knockout win over Justin Gaethje, ‘Blessed’ was awarded with a UFC featherweight title opportunity against Ilia Topuria.

During a recent Q&A, Makhachev confirmed that he would be interested in battling it out with Holloway if he can get through Topuria. In addition, he had some kind words for the Hawaiian star.

Makhachev praises Holloway

“Last fight was a great performance for him. He beat Gaethje, knock[ed] him out. If he beat Topuria – that’s a hard match for him. If he beat him, and UFC wants this match, let’s go, let’s do it. Because this guy have experience in lightweight and he beat a couple of tough guys. So, why not?”

Holloway is the kind of guy who isn’t afraid of anyone. Islam, meanwhile, has openly stated on several occasions that he wants to be a fighting champion. At this point, some have questioned whether or not he could eventually surpass the legacy of his friend Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Do you believe we will ever get the chance to see Islam Makhachev and Max Holloway fight each other? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Arman Tsarukyan Islam Makhachev Max Holloway UFC

Related

Stipe Miocic

UFC CEO Dana White says Stipe Miocic is “100 percent” retiring after Jon Jones fight

Harry Kettle - August 6, 2024
Just Scrap Radio Ep. 174
MMA Podcasts

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 174 with Damon Jackson

Cole Shelton - August 6, 2024

The 174th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC Vegas 95.

Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Dana White
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Conor McGregor claims Khabib Nurmagomedov fled his country after terrorists from his gym committed an act of terror

Harry Kettle - August 6, 2024

Conor McGregor has made another startling accusation against Khabib Nurmagomedov as their feud continues.

Umar Nuragomedov and Cory Sandhagen
UFC

What's next for Umar Nurmagomedov and Cory Sandhagen after UFC Abu Dhabi?

Cole Shelton - August 5, 2024

The UFC was in Abu Dhabi, Dubai for a solid UFC Abu Dhabi Fight Night card on Saturday as the main event saw Umar Nurmagomedov take on Cory Sandhagen in a No. 1 contender bout at bantamweight.

Umar Nurmagomedov, Khabib Nurmagomedov
UFC

Umar Nurmagomedov’s coach compares surging bantamweight’s career trajectory to Khabib

Curtis Calhoun - August 5, 2024

Umar Nurmagomedov’s head coach feels the undefeated bantamweight could amass a career similar to his UFC Hall of Fame cousin Khabib.

Belal Muhammad

WATCH: Belal Muhammad shares heartfelt message to Palestinian children amidst ongoing Israel crisis

Curtis Calhoun - August 5, 2024
Chael Sonnen, Shara 'Bullet' Magomedov
Sharabutdin Magomedov

Chael Sonnen “Captivated” by Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov after latest UFC victory

Curtis Calhoun - August 5, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen believes surging middleweight Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov could become one of the sport’s biggest stars.

Ramon Taveras
UFC

VIDEO | UFC's Ramon Taveras survives drive-by shooting: "Happy to be alive"

Curtis Calhoun - August 5, 2024

Dana White’s Contender Series alum Ramon Taveras escaped death by mere inches during a recent shooting in Jacksonville, FL.

Conor McGregor and Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Conor McGregor unloads on Donald Trump for saying Khabib Nurmagomedov is his favorite fighter

Cole Shelton - August 5, 2024

Conor McGregor has taken aim at former United States President Donald Trump after he revealed Khabib Nurmagomedov as his favorite fighter.

Michael Chiesa
Tony Ferguson

Michael Chiesa reveals he would have retired from MMA had he lost to Tony Ferguson at UFC Abu Dhabi

Cole Shelton - August 5, 2024

Michael Chiesa says he would have retired had he lost to Tony Ferguson at UFC Abu Dhabi.