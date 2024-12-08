Conor McGregor roasts Belal Muhammad following UFC 310 security blunder: ‘You barely got into the ring’

By Fernando Quiles - December 8, 2024

Conor McGregor went scorched earth on Belal Muhammad during the UFC 310 pay-per-view.

Conor McGregor

McGregor has taken aim at numerous fighters over the years. More recently, he’s found himself in a war of words with Muhammad, who is the reigning UFC welterweight champion. Muhammad was in attendance for UFC 310, and his presence was requested inside the Octagon by Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Muhammad had a bit of difficulty getting inside the Octagon, as security guards inside the T-Mobile Arena didn’t know he was the 170-pound champion.

RELATED: BELAL MUHAMMAD SNAPS AT “JUNKIE” CONOR MCGREGOR FOR MOCKING UFC 310 WITHDRAWAL

Conor McGregor Goes Off on Belal Muhammad After UFC 310 Security Fiasco

In a since deleted voice note on the ‘X’ platform, Conor McGregor insulted Belal Muhammad after the security staff questioned who he is prior to having a staredown with Shavkat Rakhmonov (via MMAMania.com).

“The security doesn’t know he’s the champ?!” McGregor screamed. “Look at the state of this one. The security doesn’t know he’s the champ! I’m not surprised, motherf—er! Aah, mate! He is an a—hole.”

“Shut your mouth you little dope, you barely got into the ring!” he continued. “They don’t even know you’re the champion! Who’s this f—ing guy? Who da f— is that guy, the security said, yeah?”

While McGregor continues trading barbs with his foes, he has yet to compete inside the Octagon since 2021. McGregor was going to have his first fight since suffering a leg break when he was booked to meet Michael Chandler at UFC 303. The plan fizzled out when McGregor suffered a toe injury.

UFC CEO Dana White has said McGregor won’t be fighting until 2025, but a dark cloud hangs over the “Notorious” one. McGregor was found liable for sexual assault in a civil case by a Dublin court. While the Irishman has maintained his innocence, he’s already lost major sponsorship deals.

