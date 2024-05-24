Belal Muhammad explains why Leon Edwards is “the easiest guy in the top-five”

By Cole Shelton - May 23, 2024

Belal Muhammad believes Leon Edwards is the easiest fight for him in the welterweight division’s top-five.

Belal Muhammad

Muhammad is set to face Edwards for the welterweight title in the main event of UFC 304 on July 27 in Manchester, England. It’s a rematch of their fight from 2021 which ended in a No Contest due to an eye poke from Edwards just 18 seconds into the second round.

Since that fight, Muhammad hasn’t lost, and he believes he matches up well against Edwards and calls him the easiest fight for him in the top-five.

“If I’m being honest, I think he is the easiest guy in the top five, stylistically for myself, he’s breakable. We’ve seen him in the Usman fight, and my mentality is to walk in there and break him now. I’m going with a different type of anger now because I hate him so much, I hate everybody associated with him, just the way they talk, the way they try to avoid it. That’s what pisses me off more than anything,” Belal Muhammad said to Home of Fight.

“Like you were just in this boat, fight nine times to get up to where and you said nobody’s giving you a shot when I get the shot I’m going to change the division, and you’re doing the exact opposite. When I see that fakeness and then try to play the role of, I would have beaten him anyway, this and this and you are trying to downplay everything I did, when I’ve literally had the hardest path that anybody’s ever had to get to where I am right now,” Muhammad continued.

Although Belal Muhammad is calling Leon Edwards the easiest fight in the top-five of the welterweight division for him, the oddsmakers don’t agree. Instead, they have Edwards as a -250 favorite while Muhammad is a +190 underdog, which implies a 34.5% chance of winning the fight.

To earn the title shot, Muhammad beat Gilbert Burns by decision last May after a TKO win over Sean Brady.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Belal Muhammad Leon Edwards UFC

