Belal Muhammad says he might’ve retired with a loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 304

If his rematch with Leon Edwards went differently, UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad would’ve considered walking away from fighting altogether.

Muhammad dethroned Edwards by unanimous decision to win the UFC welterweight title at UFC 304 last month. After a long unbeaten streak in the Octagon, Muhammad capped it off with a title win, ending Edwards’s impressive championship reign.

It was a long road to the UFC title shot for Muhammad, who had to defeat several former title challengers to make it to the top of the heap. Even after defeating Gilbert Burns at UFC 288, questions persisted about Muhammad’s deservedness for a title shot.

Muhammad put on a largely dominant performance against Edwards at UFC 304. But if things went the other way, it might’ve been the latest fighting appearance for the Palestinian brawler.