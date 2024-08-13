Belal Muhammad says he might’ve retired with a loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 304
If his rematch with Leon Edwards went differently, UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad would’ve considered walking away from fighting altogether.
Muhammad dethroned Edwards by unanimous decision to win the UFC welterweight title at UFC 304 last month. After a long unbeaten streak in the Octagon, Muhammad capped it off with a title win, ending Edwards’s impressive championship reign.
It was a long road to the UFC title shot for Muhammad, who had to defeat several former title challengers to make it to the top of the heap. Even after defeating Gilbert Burns at UFC 288, questions persisted about Muhammad’s deservedness for a title shot.
Muhammad put on a largely dominant performance against Edwards at UFC 304. But if things went the other way, it might’ve been the latest fighting appearance for the Palestinian brawler.
Belal Muhammad: “I’d probably hang them up” with UFC 304 loss
During a recent appearance on The Fighter and the Kid, Muhammad explained how there was more at stake at UFC 304 than winning a world title.
“It was to the point in my head where I was looking at it: ‘If I lost, there’s a chance I’d probably hang them up, because I’m not gonna get another shot at it,'” Muhammad said. “It was so hard to get there…I’m begging [fans] to make a video for me, hype me up to get a shot there. I hate asking people for anything, but bro, I needed it, and I’m so desperate to do whatever it takes to get this shot that I’d try anything.”
Before the victory over Edwards, Muhammad defeated the likes of Stephen Thompson and Vicente Luque en route to the title. He hasn’t lost since a decision defeat to Geoff Neal in 2019.
Muhammad is expected to return to the Octagon later this year for his first title defense. Shavkat Rakhmonov and Kamaru Usman are two names in the mix for his opponent.
Topics:Belal Muhammad Leon Edwards UFC