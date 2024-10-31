Mohamed Younes Rabah aiming for bounce-back win at ONE 169

After suffering the first loss of his career, Mohamed Younes Rabah plans to rise from the ashes at ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug when he meets Eddie Abasolo in a featherweight Muay Thai tilt.

“The Eagle” returns to action on Friday, November 8, at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. There, he’ll refuse to allow his February setback against Saemapetch Fairtex define his abilities.

Rabah entered ONE Championship with a 13-0 slate ready to make a statement. And he did so in his first meeting with Saemapetch. But after suffering defeat in the rematch, the Algerian is more motivated than ever to get back to winning ways in his new weight class.

“That loss broke me, but I came back stronger. I trained very hard for this fight because I think, in this fight, I’m fighting for my life because this fight means a lot to me,” Rabah said.

“This is the most important fight of my entire life. I have to win. I am hungrier than him. I trained very hard.”