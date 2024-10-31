Mohamed Younes Rabah aiming for bounce-back win at ONE 169

By BJPENN.COM Staff - October 31, 2024

After suffering the first loss of his career, Mohamed Younes Rabah plans to rise from the ashes at ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug when he meets Eddie Abasolo in a featherweight Muay Thai tilt.  

Mohamed Younes Rabah

“The Eagle” returns to action on Friday, November 8, at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. There, he’ll refuse to allow his February setback against Saemapetch Fairtex define his abilities.  

Rabah entered ONE Championship with a 13-0 slate ready to make a statement. And he did so in his first meeting with Saemapetch. But after suffering defeat in the rematch, the Algerian is more motivated than ever to get back to winning ways in his new weight class. 

“That loss broke me, but I came back stronger. I trained very hard for this fight because I think, in this fight, I’m fighting for my life because this fight means a lot to me,” Rabah said. 

“This is the most important fight of my entire life. I have to win. I am hungrier than him. I trained very hard.” 

Mohamed Younes Rabah predicts KO finish at ONE 169

The fire inside featherweight Muay Thai star Mohamed Younes Rabah has him raring to get life in his new weight bracket up and running. And he promises a finish over America’s Eddie Abasolo next week at ONE 169. 

Both the hard-hitting Algerian and the punishing Abasolo possess the power to end a contest on a moment’s notice. And having studied his foe’s recent run of bad luck, Rabah plans to take him to deep waters before putting him out of his misery.  

“I think this fight will end in the third round via TKO,” he said.  

“I will make him tired in the first and second rounds and finish him in the third round.” 

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

ONE Championship

Related

Christian Lee

Christian Lee versus Alibeg Rasulov to headline ONE Fight Night 26 in December 

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 31, 2024
Rodtang Jitmuangnon
Rodtang Jitmuangnon

Rodtang explains his love for soccer: “My happiness” 

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 31, 2024

ONE World Title challengers aren’t the only thing that flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon kicks. “The Iron Man” also kicks a soccer ball around in his downtime. 

ONE Championship

Danny Kingad believes ONE World Title shot is within reach  

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 30, 2024

Since Demetrious Johnson vacated the ONE Flyweight MMA World Championship, a new day has dawned over the weight division. Now, Danny Kingad wants to make the most of it.  

Adriano-Moraes
ONE Championship

Adriano Moraes motivated by newborn daughter ahead of pivotal rematch at ONE 169 

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 29, 2024

After 25 professional bouts, former ONE Flyweight MMA World Champion Adriano Moraes is no longer making the walk to the ring for himself.  

Jacob Smith
Rodtang Jitmuangnon

Jacob Smith insists he’s “better in every way” ahead of ONE 169 clash with Rodtang

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 29, 2024

British Muay Thai star Jacob Smith has the chance to avenge his prior defeat to ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon next month, and he insists his talents have developed tenfold since their first encounter in May 2022.   

Seksan Or Kwanmuang

Seksan to face Soe Lin Oo in firefight at ONE 170 

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 29, 2024
Tawanchai PK Saenchai
ONE Championship

Tawanchai vs. Superbon II to headline ONE 170 at Bangkok's Impact Arena

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 25, 2024

ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai will kick off 2025 with a banger.  

Superlek Kiatmoo9
Superlek Kiatmuu9

Superlek to defend ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title versus Nico Carrillo at ONE 170 

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 25, 2024

After a busy 2024, two-division ONE World Champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 looks to keep his momentum rolling when he returns in January 2025.  

Rodtang Jitmuangnon
Rodtang Jitmuangnon

Rodtang believes Jacob Smith is “still the same” ahead of ONE 169 

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 25, 2024

ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon has been quietly weighing up #3-ranked contender Jacob Smith ahead of next month’s rematch, and he feels his old foe is still singing the same tunes.  

Idris Abdurashitov
ONE Championship

VIDEO | ONE fighter Idris Abdurashitov forfeits boxing match after headkicking his opponent unconscious

Curtis Calhoun - October 21, 2024

ONE featherweight Idris Abdurashitov threw an illegal head kick that knocked a boxer out cold during his recent appearance in the ring.