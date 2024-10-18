Belal Muhammad reveals why he believes he can overcome Shavkat Rakhmonov

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad has explained why he believes he will defeat Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310.

At UFC 310 on December 7, Belal Muhammad will put his UFC welterweight championship on the line. It will mark his first fight since dethroning Leon Edwards earlier this summer, as he prepares to take on arguably the scariest contender in the division.

Shavkat Rakhmonov is an undefeated wrecking machine at 170 pounds. He has been able to tear through everyone the UFC has put in his way thus far, and he’s showing no signs of slowing down.

Ahead of their contest, with a lot of fans and pundits backing Rakhmonov, Muhammad has defended himself and expressed his confidence in the matchup.