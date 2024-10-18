Belal Muhammad reveals why he believes he can overcome Shavkat Rakhmonov
UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad has explained why he believes he will defeat Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310.
At UFC 310 on December 7, Belal Muhammad will put his UFC welterweight championship on the line. It will mark his first fight since dethroning Leon Edwards earlier this summer, as he prepares to take on arguably the scariest contender in the division.
Shavkat Rakhmonov is an undefeated wrecking machine at 170 pounds. He has been able to tear through everyone the UFC has put in his way thus far, and he’s showing no signs of slowing down.
Ahead of their contest, with a lot of fans and pundits backing Rakhmonov, Muhammad has defended himself and expressed his confidence in the matchup.
Muhammad is feeling confident
“He’s mentally tough, he’s mentally strong, and if it comes down to grit for grit, he’s going to beat a lot of these guys based off of his toughness and his will to win,” Muhammad told MMA Junkie. “Now you’re going against someone with a stronger will, now you’re going against somebody that’s tougher. Now you’re going against somebody that won’t back down, won’t fold.
“So now, it’s how he’s going to react now, and I don’t think that he’s really had to face that type of adversity in the UFC yet. He really hasn’t. He’s always been in the lead. Now he’s going to be falling behind. Now you’re going to be getting to later rounds, now when it starts getting tougher and you can’t breathe, and you’re getting tired and this is not working, and that’s not working, how do you make your adjustments?”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
Topics:Belal Muhammad Shavkat Rakhmonov UFC