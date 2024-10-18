Belal Muhammad reveals why he believes he can overcome Shavkat Rakhmonov

By Harry Kettle - October 18, 2024

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad has explained why he believes he will defeat Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310.

Belal Muhammad, Shavkat Rakhmonov

At UFC 310 on December 7, Belal Muhammad will put his UFC welterweight championship on the line. It will mark his first fight since dethroning Leon Edwards earlier this summer, as he prepares to take on arguably the scariest contender in the division.

RELATED: Belal Muhammad has no fear of Shavkat Rakhmonov ahead of UFC 310, says coach

Shavkat Rakhmonov is an undefeated wrecking machine at 170 pounds. He has been able to tear through everyone the UFC has put in his way thus far, and he’s showing no signs of slowing down.

Ahead of their contest, with a lot of fans and pundits backing Rakhmonov, Muhammad has defended himself and expressed his confidence in the matchup.

Muhammad is feeling confident

“He’s mentally tough, he’s mentally strong, and if it comes down to grit for grit, he’s going to beat a lot of these guys based off of his toughness and his will to win,” Muhammad told MMA Junkie. “Now you’re going against someone with a stronger will, now you’re going against somebody that’s tougher. Now you’re going against somebody that won’t back down, won’t fold.

“So now, it’s how he’s going to react now, and I don’t think that he’s really had to face that type of adversity in the UFC yet. He really hasn’t. He’s always been in the lead. Now he’s going to be falling behind. Now you’re going to be getting to later rounds, now when it starts getting tougher and you can’t breathe, and you’re getting tired and this is not working, and that’s not working, how do you make your adjustments?”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you believe that Belal Muhammad will be able to defeat Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Belal Muhammad Shavkat Rakhmonov UFC

Related

Conor McGregor, Belal Muhammad

Belal Muhammad explains why he believes Conor McGregor needs help

Harry Kettle - October 18, 2024
Alex Pereira, Magomed Ankalaev
Magomed Ankalaev

Alex Pereira hints he may prevent Magomed Ankalaev's UFC title shot after "Disrespectful" trash talk

Curtis Calhoun - October 17, 2024

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira might stop the promotion from giving Magomed Ankalaev a title shot if he wins his upcoming fight later this month.

Kai Kara-France and Kai Asakura
Kai Kara-France

Kai Kara-France vents frustration for Kai Askaura getting flyweight title shot: "He hasn’t even fought yet"

Cole Shelton - October 17, 2024

Kai Kara-France believes he should have been the one to get the next flyweight title shot.

Jamahal Hill throws a punch at Alex Pereira UFC 300
Jamahal Hill

Alex Pereira dismisses Jamahal Hill's criticism about UFC 307 performance: "I'm on a different level than him"

Josh Evanoff - October 17, 2024

UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira has responded to Jamahal Hill.

Jake Paul, Alex Pereira
Jake Paul

Alex Pereira slams the door shut on boxing match against Jake Paul: "He knows I'm under contract to the UFC"

Josh Evanoff - October 17, 2024

UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira is done talking about a boxing match with Jake Paul.

Dominick Cruz

Dominick Cruz reveals list of potential opponents for final UFC fights: "I want to put on a good show"

Josh Evanoff - October 17, 2024
Umar Nurmagomedov, Song Yadong
UFC

REPORT | Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Song Yadong targeted for UFC Tampa headliner

Curtis Calhoun - October 17, 2024

A UFC bantamweight headliner between contenders Umar Nurmagomedov and Song Yadong is reportedly in the works for the promotion’s return to Tampa, FL in December.

Darren Till, Bo Nickal
Darren Till

Darren Till viciously mocks Bo Nickal's striking after training footage surfaces: "Oh god!"

Curtis Calhoun - October 17, 2024

Former UFC title challenger Darren Till is ramping up his mental warfare against rising star Bo Nickal ahead of his potential return to the Octagon.

Ilia Topuria, Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Ilia Topuria says Max Holloway's BMF belt is "Only thing that makes him relevant"

Curtis Calhoun - October 17, 2024

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria believes Max Holloway’s BMF championship is essential for making him one of mixed martial arts’s top stars.

Anthony Smith
dominick reyes

Anthony Smith looking for some fun against "dangerous" Dominick Reyes at UFC 310

Fernando Quiles - October 17, 2024

Anthony Smith is looking forward to having some fun against a “dangerous” Dominick Reyes.