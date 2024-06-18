VIDEO | Israel Adesanya posts epic self-made promo video ahead of UFC 305 return
Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya got fight fans excited ahead of his highly anticipated return to the Octagon.
Adesanya will face UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis in the UFC 305 main event on August 17. The card marks Adesanya’s return after a yearlong hiatus and the promotion’s return to Perth, Australia.
Du Plessis earned the title by defeating the last man who defeated Adesanya, Sean Strickland, at UFC 297 earlier this year. He and Adesanya shared a heated face-to-face encounter inside the cage at UFC 290.
Du Plessis vs. Adesanya is expected to be one of the biggest fights of the year. Ahead of Adesanya’s return, he shared a wild promotional video to get his following excited about the upcoming event.
Israel Adesanya faces Dricus du Plessis at UFC 305
Watch Adesanya’s unique pre-UFC 305 promo below, featuring du Plessis.
I release you…تنين🐊 #UFC305 pic.twitter.com/fVjxj9f9yS
— Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) June 18, 2024
Before the loss to Strickland, Adesanya recaptured the UFC middleweight throne by knocking out Alex Pereira at UFC 287. He avenged three previous combat sports losses to Pereira, including in come-from-behind fashion at UFC 281.
The bad blood between Adesanya and du Plessis reached a boiling point when du Plessis claimed he was the UFC’s first African champion. Adesanya was born in Nigeria but now trains and resides in New Zealand.
Before his recent struggles, Adesanya was regarded by many as one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the world. After the loss to Strickland, he’s promised to come back with a vengeance against the new titleholder du Plessis.
If Adesanya defeats du Plessis, he has the chance for redemption against Strickland in his first title defense. Strickland has said he intends to wait it out for a title shot after defeating Paulo Costa at UFC 302.
Adesanya’s creativity was on full display as the UFC 305 buildup ramps up, and fight fans are likely in for a treat as the event draws closer.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
