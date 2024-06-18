VIDEO | Israel Adesanya posts epic self-made promo video ahead of UFC 305 return

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya got fight fans excited ahead of his highly anticipated return to the Octagon.

Adesanya will face UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis in the UFC 305 main event on August 17. The card marks Adesanya’s return after a yearlong hiatus and the promotion’s return to Perth, Australia.

Du Plessis earned the title by defeating the last man who defeated Adesanya, Sean Strickland, at UFC 297 earlier this year. He and Adesanya shared a heated face-to-face encounter inside the cage at UFC 290.

Du Plessis vs. Adesanya is expected to be one of the biggest fights of the year. Ahead of Adesanya’s return, he shared a wild promotional video to get his following excited about the upcoming event.