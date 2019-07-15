UFC Sacramento Promotional Compliance Payouts: Event headliners total $9,000

Last night’s UFC Sacramento event was headlined by a women’s bantamweight bout featuring Aspen Ladd taking on former featherweight champ Germaine de Randamie.
The main event lasted mere seconds, this after Germaine de Randamie connected with a straight right moments into the opening round which sent Aspen Ladd crashing to the octagon canvas. Referee Herb Dean immediately stepped in to call a stop to the action, a decision that was heavily scrutinized by both fans and analysts.
The victory extended ‘Iron Lady’s’ current streak to five in a row, which includes wins over Holly Holm and Raquel Pennington.
As for Aspen Ladd, last night’s setback served as the first of her career. Prior to being dropped by ‘GDR’, Ladd was on a eight-fight winning streak.
Germaine de Randamie took home $5,000 in ‘UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance’ following last night’s seemingly controversial win.
Meanwhile Aspen Ladd took home $4,000 in defeat.
Not surprisingly the highest ‘UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance’ payouts went to UFC staples Urijah Faber and Darren Elkins who each earned $20,000.
‘The California Kid’ returned to the octagon for the first time in nearly three years at last night’s UFC Sacramento event, scoring a 40-second TKO victory over Ricky Simon.
Simon walked out with $4,000 in defeat.
Get all of the ‘Promotional Guidelines Payouts’ from last night’s UFC Sacramento event below (via MMAJunkie).
UFC Sacramento Main Card:
Germaine de Randamie: $5,000
def. Aspen Ladd: $4,000
Urijah Faber: $20,000
def. Ricky Simon: $4,000
Josh Emmett: $5,000
def. Mirsad Bektic: $5,000
Karl Roberson: $4,000
def. Wellington Turman: $3,500
Marvin Vettori: $5,000
def. Cezar Ferreira: $10,000
UFC Sacramento prelims:
John Allan: $3,500
def. Mike Rodriguez: $3,500
Andre Fili: $10,000
def. Sheymon Moraes: $4,000
Julianna Pena: $5,000
def. Nicco Montano: $3,500
Ryan Hall: $4,000
def. Darren Elkins: $20,000
Jonathan Martinez: $3,500
def. Liu Pingyuan: $3,500
Brianna Van Buren: $3,500
def. Livinha Souza: $3,500
Benito Lopez: $3,500
def. Vince Morales: $3,500
This article first appeared on BJPENN.com July 14, 2019