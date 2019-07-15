UFC Sacramento Promotional Compliance Payouts: Event headliners total $9,000

Last night’s UFC Sacramento event was headlined by a women’s bantamweight bout featuring Aspen Ladd taking on former featherweight champ Germaine de Randamie.

The main event lasted mere seconds, this after Germaine de Randamie connected with a straight right moments into the opening round which sent Aspen Ladd crashing to the octagon canvas. Referee Herb Dean immediately stepped in to call a stop to the action, a decision that was heavily scrutinized by both fans and analysts.

The victory extended ‘Iron Lady’s’ current streak to five in a row, which includes wins over Holly Holm and Raquel Pennington.

As for Aspen Ladd, last night’s setback served as the first of her career. Prior to being dropped by ‘GDR’, Ladd was on a eight-fight winning streak.

Germaine de Randamie took home $5,000 in ‘UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance’ following last night’s seemingly controversial win.

Meanwhile Aspen Ladd took home $4,000 in defeat.

Not surprisingly the highest ‘UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance’ payouts went to UFC staples Urijah Faber and Darren Elkins who each earned $20,000.

‘The California Kid’ returned to the octagon for the first time in nearly three years at last night’s UFC Sacramento event, scoring a 40-second TKO victory over Ricky Simon.

Simon walked out with $4,000 in defeat.

Get all of the ‘Promotional Guidelines Payouts’ from last night’s UFC Sacramento event below (via MMAJunkie).

UFC Sacramento Main Card:

Germaine de Randamie: $5,000

def. Aspen Ladd: $4,000

Urijah Faber: $20,000

def. Ricky Simon: $4,000

Josh Emmett: $5,000

def. Mirsad Bektic: $5,000

Karl Roberson: $4,000

def. Wellington Turman: $3,500

Marvin Vettori: $5,000

def. Cezar Ferreira: $10,000

UFC Sacramento prelims:

John Allan: $3,500

def. Mike Rodriguez: $3,500

Andre Fili: $10,000

def. Sheymon Moraes: $4,000

Julianna Pena: $5,000

def. Nicco Montano: $3,500

Ryan Hall: $4,000

def. Darren Elkins: $20,000

Jonathan Martinez: $3,500

def. Liu Pingyuan: $3,500

Brianna Van Buren: $3,500

def. Livinha Souza: $3,500

Benito Lopez: $3,500

def. Vince Morales: $3,500

