Urijah Faber and Henry Cejudo continue to trade barbs on social media

Urijah Faber called our current UFC ‘champ champ’ Henry Cejudo following his sensational victory at last night’s event in Sacramento.

The former WEC champion, Faber, needed only 40-seconds to put away surging up and comer Ricky Simon in yesterday’s co-main event.

Urijah Faber connected with a straight right that floored Ricky Simon. From there, ‘The California Kid’ unleashed some nasty ground and pound which forced the referee to step in and stop the fight.

The victory marked Faber’s first since December of 2016, where he had defeated fellow veteran Brad Pickett via unanimous decision. Following his win over ‘One Punch’, Urijah announced that he would be hanging up his gloves. He decided to end his retirement earlier this Spring.

Following his incredible performance in front of a hometown crowd, Urijah Faber called out Henry Cejudo.

The former Olympic Gold medalist and current UFC flyweight and bantamweight title holder, Cejudo, responded to Urijah Faber with the following.

“Careful what you wish for my corn-rolled princess. You could be the next legend to bend the knee to Triple C.”

Since then the war of words has intensified as Urijah Faber fired back with the following message on Twitter.

The Cringe is real 🤦🏽‍♂️ @HenryCejudo. U can Triple C Deez nuts swinging over your face while you’re laying on the canvas. 👸🏼 #goldmedaldeez — Urijah Faber (@UrijahFaber) July 14, 2019

Not to be outdone, ‘The Messenger’ responded to the Sacramento native.

#cute I love the way you beg Mr. 2nd place. Keeping begging #mrsilver #mr2ndplace — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 14, 2019

Henry Cejudo would send one final message to Urijah Faber before calling it an afternoon.

Sorry Urijah! I’m taken already by my two belts and my precious gold medal. #Sicko https://t.co/OdzOqnSfeV — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 15, 2019

Do you think we will see a fight between Urijah Faber and Henry Cejudo next? If so, who wins? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on bjpenn.com July 14, 2019