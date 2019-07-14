Germaine de Randamie wanted to set fastest knockout record

Last weekend at UFC 239, Jorge Masvidal set the record for the fastest knockout in UFC history at five seconds into the first round. Germaine de Randamie wanted that record, and she tried her best to get it at UFC Fight Night 155.

Instead of beating Jorge Masdvidal for the fastest knockout in UFC history, de Randamie will have to settle for the consolation prize of tying Ronda Rousey for the fastest knockout in women’s bantamweight history. She finished Aspen Ladd in just 16 seconds in the main event of UFC Sacramento, tying Rousey’s previous record.

The former UFC women’s featherweight champion spoke to reporters following her first-round finish over Ladd, and said getting such a quick finish was a dream.

“The funny thing is, I told my team a week ago when Jorge Masvidal had the fastest knockout, I’m like, ‘Damn, he messed up my idea,'” de Randamie said. “I honestly believe and my team believes Aspen is young, hungry, and very dangerous, but we knew she never felt the power I was going to bring to her. It’s a dream scenario to hit somebody that clean with the first punch.”

It took de Randamie just 16 seconds to starch Ladd with a straight right and some follow-up punches before referee Herb Dean decided he had seen enough and called off the fight due to TKO. De Randamie tied Rousey and her 16-second KO win over Alexis Davis at UFC 175 back in 2014 for the fastest knockout in the division’s history.

The win over Ladd gave de Randamie a five-fight win streak and she is arguably next in line to fight UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes. The two have fought before, with Nunes defeating de Randamie via TKO back in 2013. Six years later, and a rematch may very well be in order, only this time with the belt on the line.

Should Germaine de Randamie get a title shot against Amanda Nunes next?