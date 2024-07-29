Arnold Allen responds to Giga Chikadze’s injury revelation following UFC 304: “This is not the way”

By Harry Kettle - July 29, 2024

UFC fighter Arnold Allen has responded to Giga Chikadze suggesting he picked up an injury during their UFC 304 showdown.

Arnold Allen wins

Last weekend at UFC 304, Arnold Allen got back to winning ways. He did so with a really impressive win over Giga Chikadze, who had pushed him to the limit in the first round of their featherweight encounter. Alas, the Englishman was able to gradually take over, eventually picking up a convincing decision victory.

In the aftermath of the encounter, Chikadze took to social media and claimed that he suffered a right shoulder tear at the end of the first round.

As you can imagine, some were questioning the legitimacy of this – including his opponent Allen.

Allen questions Chikadze

“This is not the way.”

“Also how’s he know he needs surgery I think I broke my hand in the first round too but I’m still waiting for an MRI and xray etc. UFC’s magic doctors must’ve screwed me.”

There are plenty of different ways to analyze a statement like this. At the end of the day, though, all that really matters is the result. Arnold Allen had to overcome some real adversity here and, in the wake of losing two straight, he had to prove to the masses that he is still a top contender at 145 pounds.

He did that, and now it’s time to start looking ahead to what’s next. There are a lot of big names that sit ahead of him in the rankings, and after fighting someone beneath him in the top 15, he’ll feel as if he deserves a big opportunity.

What do you make of Arnold Allen’s win on Saturday night? What would you like to see him do next in the Ultimate Fighting Championship? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

Arnold Allen Giga Chikadze UFC

