Arnold Allen responds to Giga Chikadze’s injury revelation following UFC 304: “This is not the way”

UFC fighter Arnold Allen has responded to Giga Chikadze suggesting he picked up an injury during their UFC 304 showdown.

Last weekend at UFC 304, Arnold Allen got back to winning ways. He did so with a really impressive win over Giga Chikadze, who had pushed him to the limit in the first round of their featherweight encounter. Alas, the Englishman was able to gradually take over, eventually picking up a convincing decision victory.

RELATED: UFC 304 Results: Arnold Allen defeats Giga Chikadze (Highlights)

In the aftermath of the encounter, Chikadze took to social media and claimed that he suffered a right shoulder tear at the end of the first round.

As you can imagine, some were questioning the legitimacy of this – including his opponent Allen.

This is not the way https://t.co/7ye358u08i — Arnold billy allen (@Arnoldbfa) July 28, 2024