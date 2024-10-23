Arnold Allen calls out Yair Rodríguez for 2025 UFC return, weighs in on Mexico City booking

Arnold Allen wants Yair Rodríguez for UFC comeback

In a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Allen called for a clash with Rodríguez.

“That’s the fight that makes sense to me,” Allen said. “That is the fight for both of us, I feel like. It would be a shame if that fight never happens. Mexico City? That actually kind of sucks, but yeah we’ll make it happen…

“I think [February is possible]. I have something going on with my shoulder, but I’ll be alright…I think British and Mexican boxing, there’s a lot of history there. So it would be cool!”

As of this writing, Rodríguez hasn’t responded to Allen’s callout. Rodríguez hasn’t competed since a loss to Brian Ortega in Mexico City last February.

Before losses to Evloev and Holloway, Allen amassed a 12-fight winning streak and was unbeaten in his UFC tenure. He defeated the likes of Calvin Kattar, Dan Hooker, and Sodiq Yusuff on his way up the featherweight ranks.

Rodríguez earned the interim UFC featherweight title by defeating Josh Emmett at UFC 284. He then lost to Alexander Volkanovski for the lineal UFC featherweight championship at UFC 290.

Allen and Rodríguez remain in the mix to face the Ilia Topuria vs. Holloway winner following UFC 308. A matchup would be one of the biggest fights the UFC could put together in the 145lb division.