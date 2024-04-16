Michael Chandler “would not be surprised” if his bout with Conor McGregor is for the 165lbs title: “It should be for a belt”

Chandler’s title idea

“That was one of the rumors as well, the 165 belt, obviously, that has not happened,” Chandler told TheMacLife. “Even me in this position, man, I would not be surprised if that bout agreement comes over and it says for the 165 title. You never know because the UFC has to keep a lot of things secret. Even to us, right? I mean, you saw Conor broke the announcement again before the UFC did it. I’m sure the UFC said, ‘Hey, don’t do it because we’re gonna do it at the post-fight press conference.’ In typical Conor fashion.

“They want to hold a lot of the information,” he continued. “We knew the date. I knew what the weight class most likely was going to be, and then they sent it over. It should be for a belt, but we’ll see if we can’t make one up.”

“I think 170 is perfect,” Chandler said. “155 is not easy to make. So, fighting at 170 is gonna be kind of a perfect camp, honestly. I weigh about 190. Getting down to 170 is kind of gonna be easy compared to 155, obviously.

“I think I’ll compete phenomenally there,” he continued. “I’m still gonna do the exact same camp. I’m still gonna get my weight similar to where I would be at 155, I just won’t dehydrate myself at the end. So, I wanna stay big, I wanna stay strong, wanna stay explosive. So, I think 170 is gonna be perfect.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

