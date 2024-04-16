Michael Chandler “would not be surprised” if his bout with Conor McGregor is for the 165lbs title: “It should be for a belt”

By Harry Kettle - April 16, 2024

Michael Chandler has suggested that there’s a chance his UFC 303 fight against Conor McGregor could be for a new 165-pound title.

Michael Chandler

At the UFC 300 post-fight press conference, UFC president Dana White revealed that Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler will face off at UFC 303. It comes after over a year of speculation and waiting to see them collide. At the time, it was noted that the contest will take place at welterweight, aka 170 pounds.

However, some have suggested that may not be the case. In a recent interview, even Michael Chandler implied that there’s a chance they could be the ones to help form a new 165-pound division.

Chandler’s title idea

“That was one of the rumors as well, the 165 belt, obviously, that has not happened,” Chandler told TheMacLife. “Even me in this position, man, I would not be surprised if that bout agreement comes over and it says for the 165 title. You never know because the UFC has to keep a lot of things secret. Even to us, right? I mean, you saw Conor broke the announcement again before the UFC did it. I’m sure the UFC said, ‘Hey, don’t do it because we’re gonna do it at the post-fight press conference.’ In typical Conor fashion.

“They want to hold a lot of the information,” he continued. “We knew the date. I knew what the weight class most likely was going to be, and then they sent it over. It should be for a belt, but we’ll see if we can’t make one up.”

“I think 170 is perfect,” Chandler said. “155 is not easy to make. So, fighting at 170 is gonna be kind of a perfect camp, honestly. I weigh about 190. Getting down to 170 is kind of gonna be easy compared to 155, obviously.

“I think I’ll compete phenomenally there,” he continued. “I’m still gonna do the exact same camp. I’m still gonna get my weight similar to where I would be at 155, I just won’t dehydrate myself at the end. So, I wanna stay big, I wanna stay strong, wanna stay explosive. So, I think 170 is gonna be perfect.”

Do you want to see this happen? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

