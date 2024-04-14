Arman Tsarukyan explains fan incident during UFC 300 entrance before defeating Charles Oliveira

Arman Tsarukyan Recaps UFC 300 Dust Up with Fan

Speaking to reporters during the UFC 300 post-fight press conference, Arman Tsarukyan explained why he was aggravated enough to throw a punch at the fan on his way to the Octagon (h/t MMAFighting.com).

“He showed me ‘F*** you’ and he wanted to punch me and I wanted to punch him back,” Tsarukyan said. “That’s it. So guys, no one show me ‘F*** you.’ It doesn’t matter who you are, I’m going to punch you in the face. You can show me ‘F***’ from like 200 meters, I’m not going to punch you. But when you’re close to me, it’s, like automatically, I’m from Russia. Don’t do that, please, or I’m going to go to prison in U.S.”

UFC CEO Dana White warned fans that holding onto fighters as they’re making their entrances isn’t the smartest idea. He also didn’t doubt that the UFC would be facing legal action as a result of Tsarukyan’s walkout incident with the fan.

“Yeah, you may not want to hang over the things and grab people while they’re walking out. These guys are all f***ing piped up and whatever. I’m sure, we’re probably gonna get sued. We’ll deal with that on Monday too.”

