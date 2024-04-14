Arman Tsarukyan explains fan incident during UFC 300 entrance before defeating Charles Oliveira

By Fernando Quiles - April 14, 2024

UFC 300 winner Arman Tsarukyan has detailed his altercation with a fan during his entrance.

Arman Tsarukyan

Tsarukyan may have gone 2-0 last night depending on who you ask. Before scoring a split decision victory over Charles Oliveira on the main card of UFC 300, Tsarukyan went over to punch a fan who was allegedly yelling obscenities at him. The incident was quick and Arman handled business before winning a fun three-round scrap against “do Bronx.”

Now, Arman is sharing his side of the story.

RELATED: DANA WHITE REACTS TO ARMAN TSARUKYAN PUNCHING A FAN IN THE CROWD AT UFC 300

Arman Tsarukyan Recaps UFC 300 Dust Up with Fan

Speaking to reporters during the UFC 300 post-fight press conference, Arman Tsarukyan explained why he was aggravated enough to throw a punch at the fan on his way to the Octagon (h/t MMAFighting.com).

“He showed me ‘F*** you’ and he wanted to punch me and I wanted to punch him back,” Tsarukyan said. “That’s it. So guys, no one show me ‘F*** you.’ It doesn’t matter who you are, I’m going to punch you in the face. You can show me ‘F***’ from like 200 meters, I’m not going to punch you. But when you’re close to me, it’s, like automatically, I’m from Russia. Don’t do that, please, or I’m going to go to prison in U.S.”

UFC CEO Dana White warned fans that holding onto fighters as they’re making their entrances isn’t the smartest idea. He also didn’t doubt that the UFC would be facing legal action as a result of Tsarukyan’s walkout incident with the fan.

“Yeah, you may not want to hang over the things and grab people while they’re walking out. These guys are all f***ing piped up and whatever. I’m sure, we’re probably gonna get sued. We’ll deal with that on Monday too.”

Stick with BJPenn.com for the fallout of the fan interaction gone wrong.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

