WATCH | Arman Tsarukyan grabs Bobby Green by throat in altercation at hotel

New footage of the hotel altercation between Arman Tsarukyan and Bobby Green has been released.

It was revealed earlier this week that Tsarukyan and Green had an altercation at the hotel but what started it was uncertain. Green took to his Instagram to claim Tsarukyan approached him with his team, which forced ‘King’ to punch one of them.

“Shit just getting started. Little bitch ass right there, I’m going to get you right there. Y’all ran up on me, ya’ll ran up on me… Hey, I won’t be starting nothing with nobody, but if you start that shit with me, I’m definitely gonna finish it. It’s just starting, might go to jail tonight. F**k around playing with me,” Green said on his Instagram stories about Arman Tsarukyan.

“So this bitchass ran up on me and shit trying to start that shit. He didn’t know I was gonna finish shit. I socked one of his homies. Stop playing with me, bro… I need somebody else too to tell me who that is in that video. I don’t know who the f**k he is. But he was acting super tough when they ran up on me by myself and they was acting all that tough. As soon as I ran into (him) again with my (crew), then he was, oh no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no. You started this shit and then as soon as security come and all that shit, now you wanna act tough again,” Bobby Green continued about Arman Tsarukyan.

Now, Arman Tsarukyan released the video on his YouTube channel which showed the two get face-to-face. As they began talking, Tsarukyan grabbed Green’s throat and pushed him away.

Arman Tsarukyan ha subido a su canal de YouTube un vídeo donde sale el incidente que tuvo con Bobby Green, se puso la cosa fea y se empujaron, el armenio lo buscó (vía canal de YT @ArmanUfc) #UFCAustin pic.twitter.com/l56QVBMczm — Pelunaton (@pelunaton) December 1, 2023

After Arman Tsarukyan grabbed Bobby Green’s throat the two had to be separated. It is also strange the two are going at one another when they have their own fights to worry about this weekend.

Tsarukyan is set to headline UFC Austin against Beneil Dariush while Bobby Green takes on Jalin Turner in the co-main event.