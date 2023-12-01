WATCH | Arman Tsarukyan grabs Bobby Green by throat in altercation at hotel

By Cole Shelton - December 1, 2023

New footage of the hotel altercation between Arman Tsarukyan and Bobby Green has been released.

Arman Tsarukyan and Bobby Green

It was revealed earlier this week that Tsarukyan and Green had an altercation at the hotel but what started it was uncertain. Green took to his Instagram to claim Tsarukyan approached him with his team, which forced ‘King’ to punch one of them.

“Shit just getting started. Little bitch ass right there, I’m going to get you right there. Y’all ran up on me, ya’ll ran up on me… Hey, I won’t be starting nothing with nobody, but if you start that shit with me, I’m definitely gonna finish it. It’s just starting, might go to jail tonight. F**k around playing with me,” Green said on his Instagram stories about Arman Tsarukyan.

“So this bitchass ran up on me and shit trying to start that shit. He didn’t know I was gonna finish shit. I socked one of his homies. Stop playing with me, bro… I need somebody else too to tell me who that is in that video. I don’t know who the f**k he is. But he was acting super tough when they ran up on me by myself and they was acting all that tough. As soon as I ran into (him) again with my (crew), then he was, oh no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no. You started this shit and then as soon as security come and all that shit, now you wanna act tough again,” Bobby Green continued about Arman Tsarukyan.

Now, Arman Tsarukyan released the video on his YouTube channel which showed the two get face-to-face. As they began talking, Tsarukyan grabbed Green’s throat and pushed him away.

After Arman Tsarukyan grabbed Bobby Green’s throat the two had to be separated. It is also strange the two are going at one another when they have their own fights to worry about this weekend.

Tsarukyan is set to headline UFC Austin against Beneil Dariush while Bobby Green takes on Jalin Turner in the co-main event.

Previous Post

Topics:

Arman Tsarukyan Bobby Green UFC

Related

Jamahal Hill

Former UFC champion Jamahal Hill arrested for domestic violence after assaulting his brother

Cole Shelton - December 1, 2023
Beneil Dariush
Dustin Poirier

Beneil Dariush claims Dustin Poirier turned down two separate offers to fight: “I can’t force a man to fight me”

Susan Cox - December 1, 2023

Beneil Dariush is claiming Dustin Poirier has turned him down on two separate offers to fight.

Paulo Costa
Robert Whittaker

Paulo Costa responds to UFC 299 challenge from Robert Whittaker: “It’s adorable”

Susan Cox - December 1, 2023

Paulo Costa is responding to the UFC 299 challenge he received from Robert Whittaker.

Drakkar Klose
UFC Austin

UFC Austin: ‘Dariush vs. Tsarukyan’ Weigh-in Results

Susan Cox - December 1, 2023

UFC Austin kicks off with fighter weigh-ins, which took place at 10 a.m. ET today, Friday, December 1st.

Ben Rothwell training
Matt Brown

Ben Rothwell labels UFC welterweight veteran Matt Brown a “chained dog” for his comments about the PFL

Harry Kettle - December 1, 2023

MMA veteran Ben Rothwell has called out Matt Brown for remarks he made regarding the PFL-Bellator merger.

Conor McGregor and his new child

Photos | Conor McGregor welcomes new baby boy with fiancee Dee Devlin

Harry Kettle - December 1, 2023
Tom Aspinall raises his hands
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall says he loves boxing but can’t stand the sports current model: “The way the sport is going at the moment is absolutely terrible”

Harry Kettle - December 1, 2023

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has criticized the state of boxing after admitting his love for the sport.

Bobby Green
Paddy Pimblett

Bobby Green shrugs off recent callout from Paddy Pimblett: “He don’t want that”

Harry Kettle - December 1, 2023

Bobby Green has shrugged off Paddy Pimblett for calling him out recently as he prepares for his return to the cage.

Nate Diaz, UFC, Payouts
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz responds after UFC CEO Dana White claims “Khabib’s crew in Dagestan” could take over “weak” America

Susan Cox - November 30, 2023

Nate Diaz is responding after UFC CEO Dana White claims ‘Khabib’s crew in Dagestan’ could take over ‘weak’ America.

Daniel Cormier, UFC 300, UFC
UFC

Daniel Cormier details the fights he wants to see booked for UFC 300 and UFC Fight Night in Saudi Arabia

Susan Cox - November 30, 2023

Daniel Cormier is detailing the fights he would like to see booked for UFC 300 and UFC Fight Night in Saudi Arabia.