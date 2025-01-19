Arman Tsarukyan agrees with Dana White regarding title shot issue

UFC star Arman Tsarukyan agrees with Dana White that a title shot shouldn’t be next for him after his issues at UFC 311

Last night was supposed to see Arman Tsarukyan challenge Islam Makhachev for the UFC lightweight championship. Alas, that didn’t happen. Instead, Renato Moicano fought Makhachev as a result of Arman injuring his back. Ever since then, many have wondered what’s next for him.

Some believed he would simply receive a shot against the winner of the main event. Alas, as per Dana White, it doesn’t seem as if that’s likely to be the case. Instead, he said he’ll have to earn his way back to the top after pulling out.

As it turns out, Tsarukyan tends to agree with that statement pretty strongly.