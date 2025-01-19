Arman Tsarukyan agrees with Dana White regarding title shot issue

By Harry Kettle - January 19, 2025

UFC star Arman Tsarukyan agrees with Dana White that a title shot shouldn’t be next for him after his issues at UFC 311

Arman Tsarukyan, UFC

Last night was supposed to see Arman Tsarukyan challenge Islam Makhachev for the UFC lightweight championship. Alas, that didn’t happen. Instead, Renato Moicano fought Makhachev as a result of Arman injuring his back. Ever since then, many have wondered what’s next for him.

RELATED: Arman Tsarukyan issues statement following removal from UFC 311 main event

Some believed he would simply receive a shot against the winner of the main event. Alas, as per Dana White, it doesn’t seem as if that’s likely to be the case. Instead, he said he’ll have to earn his way back to the top after pulling out.

As it turns out, Tsarukyan tends to agree with that statement pretty strongly.

Tsarukyan agrees with White

“White says that Arman Tsarukyan needs to go back to the drawing board after withdrawing from the fight and we’ll see what the year holds for him.”

Tsarukyan: “I agree with @danawhite. Once my back heals, I’ll be ready to prove I’m the true #1 contender by taking on anyone they put in front of me!”

Arman Tsarukyan knows that this was a big missed opportunity. Of course, injuries happen and there’s not a whole lot you can do about that. Still, when the UFC needs you for a big pay-per-view main event, they expect you to show up. Hopefully, he’ll wind up getting the rematch against Makhachev at some point down the road.

Do you believe we are going to see Arman Tsarukyan work his way back to another title shot? If he can finally get that match against Islam Makhachev, do you expect to see him come out on top and take the title? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Arman Tsarukyan Dana White UFC

Related

Islam Makhachev vs Renato Moicano

Renato Moicano issues statement following UFC 311 loss against Islam Makhachev

Fernando Quiles - January 19, 2025
Paddy Pimblett gym choke
UFC

Video | Paddy Pimblett chokes gym rival amid beef, refuses to let go of submission before chaos ensues

Fernando Quiles - January 19, 2025

A gym rival got more than he bargained for when he sparred with Paddy Pimblett.

Patricio Freire Aaron Pico
Bellator

Dana White talks potential interest in ex-Bellator stars Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire and Aaron Pico

Fernando Quiles - January 19, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White has weighed in on the possibility of Patricio “Pitbull” Freire and Aaron Pico entering the Octagon.

Dana White, Islam Makhachev, UFC 294, UFC
Islam Makhachev

Dana White believes Islam Makhachev is now the #1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world

Harry Kettle - January 19, 2025

UFC president Dana White now believes Islam Makhachev is the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world after UFC 311.

Dana White Arman Tsarukyan
Dana White

Dana White confirms Arman Tsarukyan's next fight will not be for title following UFC 311 removal

Fernando Quiles - January 19, 2025

Arman Tsarukyan is no longer due for a UFC title opportunity, says Dana White.

Dana White Darren Till Misfits Boxing

Dana White reacts to Darren Till's Misfits Boxing 20 win against Anthony Taylor

Fernando Quiles - January 19, 2025
Dricus Du Plessis, Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev calls out Dricus du Plessis as he teases double champ push

Harry Kettle - January 19, 2025

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has teased the idea of moving all the way up to middleweight.

Umar Nurmagomedov
Umar Nurmagomedov

Umar Nurmagomedov reveals broken hand suffered during UFC 311 defeat

Harry Kettle - January 19, 2025

UFC star Umar Nurmagomedov has revealed the broken hand he apparently suffered at UFC 311 last night.

Merab Dvalishvili, UFC 311, Bonus, Umar Nurmagomedov, UFC
UFC

UFC 311 Bonus Report: Merab Dvalishvili and Umar Nurmagomedov earn FOTN honors

Chris Taylor - January 18, 2025

The Octagon returned to Inglewood for tonight’s UFC 311 pay-per-view event, and four fighters wound up taking home performance bonuses.

Islam Makhachev
Renato Moicano

Pros react after Islam Makhachev subs Renato Moicano at UFC 311

Chris Taylor - January 18, 2025

Tonight’s UFC 311 pay-per-view event was headlined by a lightweight title fight between Islam Makhachev and Renato Moicano.