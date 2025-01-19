Arman Tsarukyan agrees with Dana White regarding title shot issue
UFC star Arman Tsarukyan agrees with Dana White that a title shot shouldn’t be next for him after his issues at UFC 311
Last night was supposed to see Arman Tsarukyan challenge Islam Makhachev for the UFC lightweight championship. Alas, that didn’t happen. Instead, Renato Moicano fought Makhachev as a result of Arman injuring his back. Ever since then, many have wondered what’s next for him.
RELATED: Arman Tsarukyan issues statement following removal from UFC 311 main event
Some believed he would simply receive a shot against the winner of the main event. Alas, as per Dana White, it doesn’t seem as if that’s likely to be the case. Instead, he said he’ll have to earn his way back to the top after pulling out.
As it turns out, Tsarukyan tends to agree with that statement pretty strongly.
I agree with @danawhite. Once my back heals, I’ll be ready to prove I’m the true #1 contender by taking on anyone they put in front of me! https://t.co/LAI2khcxCX
— Arman Tsarukyan UFC (@ArmanUfc) January 19, 2025
Tsarukyan agrees with White
“White says that Arman Tsarukyan needs to go back to the drawing board after withdrawing from the fight and we’ll see what the year holds for him.”
Tsarukyan: “I agree with @danawhite. Once my back heals, I’ll be ready to prove I’m the true #1 contender by taking on anyone they put in front of me!”
Arman Tsarukyan knows that this was a big missed opportunity. Of course, injuries happen and there’s not a whole lot you can do about that. Still, when the UFC needs you for a big pay-per-view main event, they expect you to show up. Hopefully, he’ll wind up getting the rematch against Makhachev at some point down the road.
Do you believe we are going to see Arman Tsarukyan work his way back to another title shot? If he can finally get that match against Islam Makhachev, do you expect to see him come out on top and take the title? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Previous Post
Dana White confirms Arman Tsarukyan’s next fight will not be for title following UFC 311 removal
Topics:Arman Tsarukyan Dana White UFC