Arman Tsarukyan issues statement following removal from UFC 311 main event

By Fernando Quiles - January 17, 2025

Arman Tsarukyan has spoken out after losing his UFC lightweight title shot against Islam Makhachev.

Arman Tsarukyan

Tsarukyan and Makhachev were scheduled to collide in the UFC 311 headliner this Saturday night. Things appeared to be moving exactly as planned before weigh-in day. During the weigh-ins, UFC CEO Dana White took to social media to announce that Tsarukyan was pulled from UFC 311 due to a back injury. His replacement will be Renato Moicano.

Now, Tsarukyan has issued a statement on being unable to compete this weekend.

Arman Tsarukyan Addresses Fans After UFC 311 Pullout

A dejected Arman Tsarukyan admitted on his Instagram page that pulling himself from UFC 311 was a heartbreaking decision. He expressed gratitude for the fans and the UFC.

“UFC and UFC fans,

“I regret to inform everyone that the news is that I had to pull out of UFC 311 with a back injury is true. This was the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make in my fighting career. I would like to thank the UFC for understanding and I look forward to competing for my first UFC Championship in the future. Thank you all for your support.”

Tsarukyan was hoping to capture UFC gold for the first time in his pro MMA career. He also would’ve had the chance to avenge a 2019 loss to Makhachev. One has to wonder if Tsarukyan will have a title opportunity waiting for him once he’s healthy or if he will need at least one more fight.

For now, fans will get to witness Moicano try his hand at dethroning Makhachev. Moicano was initially set to face Beneil Dariush this Saturday and even tipped the scales at 155 pounds. The championship weight has allowed Moicano to compete for gold at the last minute.

