Anthony Smith looking for some fun against “dangerous” Dominick Reyes at UFC 310
Anthony Smith is looking forward to having some fun against a “dangerous” Dominick Reyes.
Smith and Reyes are set to collide in a light heavyweight tilt on December 7th. The bout will be a part of the UFC 310 card. “Lionheart” is hoping to rebound after dropping a unanimous decision to Roman Dolidze back in June.
As for “The Devastator,” he’s coming off a much-needed first-round knockout over Dustin Jacoby. The win snapped his four-fight skid.
Anthony Smith Wants to Have Some Fun Against Dominick Reyes
During an interview with MMAJunkie.com, Anthony Smith said Dominick Reyes is a true threat, but he welcomes danger.
“The more I dig into it the more dangerous I find Dominick Reyes is, which is really fun for me,” Smith said. “I’m really excited. I don’t really give a sh*t about wins and losses and all that stuff right now. I just want to be the best version of myself that I can be and have as much fun preparing for this as I possibly can.”
By the looks of it, Smith might go bonus hunting at the end of 2024. He has six “Performance of the Night” bonuses and one “Fight of the Night” bonus. Could another extra check be on the way for “Lionheart?”
Smith also downplayed the meaning of his most recent victory over Vitor Petrino. While Smith secured a first-round submission, he said it’s not a fight he’ll reflect on and tell others about. He did say a win over Dominick Reyes would fit the bill, however.
UFC 310 will be held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. BJPenn.com has you covered with the latest event updates.
