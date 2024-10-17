Anthony Smith looking for some fun against “dangerous” Dominick Reyes at UFC 310

Anthony Smith Wants to Have Some Fun Against Dominick Reyes

During an interview with MMAJunkie.com, Anthony Smith said Dominick Reyes is a true threat, but he welcomes danger.

“The more I dig into it the more dangerous I find Dominick Reyes is, which is really fun for me,” Smith said. “I’m really excited. I don’t really give a sh*t about wins and losses and all that stuff right now. I just want to be the best version of myself that I can be and have as much fun preparing for this as I possibly can.”

By the looks of it, Smith might go bonus hunting at the end of 2024. He has six “Performance of the Night” bonuses and one “Fight of the Night” bonus. Could another extra check be on the way for “Lionheart?”

Smith also downplayed the meaning of his most recent victory over Vitor Petrino. While Smith secured a first-round submission, he said it’s not a fight he’ll reflect on and tell others about. He did say a win over Dominick Reyes would fit the bill, however.

UFC 310 will be held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. BJPenn.com has you covered with the latest event updates.