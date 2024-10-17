Dana White has no issue if Dustin Poirier keeps fighting: “That’s up to him”

Dana White on Dustin Poirier’s Fighting Future: “It’s Not Up to Me”

Speaking to reporters following an edition of his Contender Series, Dana White said he has no problem if Dustin Poirier wants to continue his fighting career (via MMAJunkie).

“Look at what he did. I mean, everybody was talking about his execution against Saint Denis, all that sh*t that was talked, and look at what he did,” White said after Dana White’s Contender Series 76 on Tuesday. “You can never count Poirier out. That’s up to him. He’s going to decide whether he wants to fight or doesn’t want to fight. It’s always up to them – it’s not up to me.

“But to say, ‘Oh, he should probably walk away right now?’ I don’t know about that. I didn’t think that Cormier should have walked away when he did, but Cormier did. He felt it was time to go, and he did it. He’s moved on, and he’s doing great. Look at the second career he has now – it’s unbelievable. All these other guys, they need to start thinking about that.”

Poirier recently suggested a BMF tournament. “The Diamond” named himself, Dan Hooker, Justin Gaethje, and Max Holloway as potential participants. White admitted to media members that he likes the idea of a tourney.