Dana White has no issue if Dustin Poirier keeps fighting: “That’s up to him”

By Fernando Quiles - October 17, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White has no issue with Dustin Poirier continuing his pro MMA career.

Dustin Poirier

Poirier is set to turn 36 years old in January 2025. The 40-fight veteran has said he wants a meaningful fight if he is expected to return to the Octagon. “The Diamond” last competed for UFC gold back in June, suffering a submission loss to lightweight titleholder Islam Makhachev.

As Poirier waits for the right opportunity, White says it’s up to “The Diamond” on whether or not he wants to keep fighting.

RELATED: DUSTIN POIRIER HINTS AT MULTIPLE BOUTS BEFORE RETIRING, NAMES A FEW OPPONENT POSSIBILITIES

Dana White on Dustin Poirier’s Fighting Future: “It’s Not Up to Me”

Speaking to reporters following an edition of his Contender Series, Dana White said he has no problem if Dustin Poirier wants to continue his fighting career (via MMAJunkie).

“Look at what he did. I mean, everybody was talking about his execution against Saint Denis, all that sh*t that was talked, and look at what he did,” White said after Dana White’s Contender Series 76 on Tuesday. “You can never count Poirier out. That’s up to him. He’s going to decide whether he wants to fight or doesn’t want to fight. It’s always up to them – it’s not up to me.

“But to say, ‘Oh, he should probably walk away right now?’ I don’t know about that. I didn’t think that Cormier should have walked away when he did, but Cormier did. He felt it was time to go, and he did it. He’s moved on, and he’s doing great. Look at the second career he has now – it’s unbelievable. All these other guys, they need to start thinking about that.”

Poirier recently suggested a BMF tournament. “The Diamond” named himself, Dan Hooker, Justin Gaethje, and Max Holloway as potential participants. White admitted to media members that he likes the idea of a tourney.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dana White Dustin Poirier UFC

Related

Donald Cerrone

Brendan Schaub hopes UFC gives Donald Cerrone 'proper matchups' during comeback

Fernando Quiles - October 17, 2024
Dan Hooker and Conor McGregor
Dan Hooker

UFC CEO Dana White reacts after Conor McGregor and Dan Hooker seemingly agree to fight: “That would be a great fight”

Harry Kettle - October 17, 2024

UFC president Dana White has given his thoughts on the prospect of Conor McGregor squaring off against Dan Hooker next year.

Charles Oliveira, Tony Ferguson
Tony Ferguson

Charles Oliveira urges the UFC to give Tony Ferguson “some help” in potential Octagon return: “He deserves all the respect in the world”

Harry Kettle - October 17, 2024

Charles Oliveira has praised former opponent Tony Ferguson as the latter continues to try and break his unfortunate losing streak in the promotion.

Alex Volkanovski
UFC

UFC 312 set for February 8 in Sydney, Australia

Harry Kettle - October 17, 2024

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is set to make its return down under in just a couple of months when UFC 312 heads to Sydney, Australia.

Mario Bautista
Mario Bautista

Mario Bautista puts blame on Jose Aldo for lackluster UFC 307 fight, eyes Cory Sandhagen rematch

Cole Shelton - October 16, 2024

Mario Bautista knew getting past Jose Aldo would be tough, and he did what he needed to do to win.

Jamahal Hill, Khalil Rountree Jr.

Jamahal Hill discredits Khalil Rountree Jr. after UFC 307, addresses detractors: "Not in my bracket!"

Curtis Calhoun - October 16, 2024
Daniel Cormier, Donald Cerrone
Donald Cowboy Cerrone

Daniel Cormier admits he's against the "Loophole" of Donald Cerrone's potential comeback

Curtis Calhoun - October 16, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier appreciates the resurgence of Donald Cerrone’s competitive fire but believes it sets a bad precedent.

Brandon Royval, Kai Asakura
UFC

Brandon Royval explains why he approves of Kai Asakura getting a UFC title shot for his debut

Curtis Calhoun - October 16, 2024

Former UFC flyweight title challenger Brandon Royval believes newcomer Kai Asakura’s title shot is a breath of fresh air for the division.

Robert Whittaker and Khamzat Chimaev
Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker sends scathing warning to Khamzat Chimaev ahead of UFC 308: "As soon as he steps inside that Octagon..."

Cole Shelton - October 16, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker sent a scathing warning to Khamzat Chimaev ahead of their UFC 308 fight.

Mike Perry
Mike Perry

VIDEO | Bodycam footage of Mike Perry’s DUI arrest released

Curtis Calhoun - October 16, 2024

A police officer’s bodycam footage of Bare Knuckle FC star Mike Perry’s arrest for Driving Under the Influence (DUI) in Florida has been publicized.