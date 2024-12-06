UFC 310 weigh-in results: Alexandre Pantoja, Kai Asakura, Shavkat Rakhmonov, and Ian Machado Garry tip the scales
The UFC 310 weigh-ins are ongoing, and we’ve got you covered with results.
This Saturday night, UFC 310 will emanate from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Headlining the card will be a flyweight title clash between champion Alexandre Pantoja and Kai Asakura. In the co-main event, undefeated welterweights Shavkat Rakhmonov and Ian Machado Garry will collide.
We’ll also get to see former interim UFC heavyweight titleholder Ciryl Gane in action. He will take on Alexander Volkov in a rematch.
UFC 310 Weigh-in Results
The early weigh-ins will begin at noon ET. All 28 fighters on the UFC 310 card are expected to tip the scales. You can keep refreshing this page for the latest updates.
Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10 p.m. ET)
- Alexandre Pantoja (124.5) vs. Kai Asakura (124.5)
- Shavkat Rakhmonov (171) vs. Ian Machado Garry (171)
- Ciryl Gane (245.5) vs. Alexander Volkov (254.5)
- Bryce Mitchell (146) vs. Kron Gracie (144.5)
- Nate Landwehr (145.5) vs. Doo Ho Choi (146)
Prelims (ESPN+/ESPN2/FX, 8 p.m. ET)
- Dominick Reyes (205) vs. Anthony Smith (207.5)*
- Vicente Luque (170.5) vs. Themba Gorimbo (171)
- Movsar Evloev (145.5) vs. Aljamain Sterling (145.5)
- Randy Brown (171) vs. Bryan Battle (175)*
Early Prelims (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)
- Chris Weidman (194.5) vs. Eryk Anders (193) — 195-pound catchweight
- Cody Durden (126) vs. Joshua Van (126)
- Michael Chiesa (170.5) vs. Max Griffin (170)
- Clay Guida (155) vs. Chase Hooper (155.5)
- Kennedy Nzechukwu (236.5) vs. Lukasz Brzeski (234)
*- Fighter missed weight
UFC 310 will be the final UFC pay-per-view event of 2024. The card was initially set to be headlined by a welterweight title fight between Belal Muhammad and Shavkat Rakhmonov. A foot infection forced Muhammad off the fight, which explains why Rakhmonov will be fighting Ian Machado Garry instead.
