UFC 310 weigh-in results: Alexandre Pantoja, Kai Asakura, Shavkat Rakhmonov, and Ian Machado Garry tip the scales

The UFC 310 weigh-ins are ongoing, and we’ve got you covered with results.

This Saturday night, UFC 310 will emanate from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Headlining the card will be a flyweight title clash between champion Alexandre Pantoja and Kai Asakura. In the co-main event, undefeated welterweights Shavkat Rakhmonov and Ian Machado Garry will collide.

We’ll also get to see former interim UFC heavyweight titleholder Ciryl Gane in action. He will take on Alexander Volkov in a rematch.