Anthony Smith claims Alex Pereira’s “stoic serial killer” look is just an act: “No you’re not”

By Susan Cox - November 9, 2023

Anthony Smith claims Alex Pereira’s ‘stoic serial killer’ look is just an act.

Anthony Smith and Alex Pereira

This Saturday, November 11th will see Alex Pereira (8-2 MMA) facing former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiří  Procházka (29-3 MMA) in the main event for the vacant light heavyweight belt at UFC 295 which takes place at Madison Square Garden in New York.

‘Poatan’ is hot off a split-decision victory over Jan Blachowicz (29-10 MMA) this past July at UFC 291.

‘BJP’ last fought and defeated Glover Teixeira (33-9 MMA) in June of 2022 at UFC 275. It was to be his 13th consecutive win in the cage.

Smith shared some words concerning Pereira prior to his light heavyweight debut at UFC Singapore this past August, claiming he was smaller and just an ordinary dude. Alex Pereira didn’t take kindly to Smith’s analogy and proceeded to insult Smith and call the 35-year-old ‘Lionheart’ a ‘washed up vet’.

It was during a recent appearance on ‘The MMA Hour’ that Smith questioned the UFC fans’ perception of Pereira’s demeanor heading into the match with Procházka:

“You would describe him as stoic, and I don’t see him like that. It’s silly. Do you know how hard you have to try to not smile in certain situations? Yeah (it’s an act). I think he takes his job very serious, I don’t know if he’s acting, but he puts on this game face…”

Continuing Smith said (h/t MMANews):

“He’s kinda funny on his social media. You see clips of him with this weird statue, (Alex Pereira) has a sense of humor. Him and Glover (Teixeira) are super playful, but then you see him at this fight events, and ‘I’m this stoic serial killer’. No you’re not!”

Smith (37-18 MMA) recently defeated Ryan Spann (21-9 MMA) this past August. Prior to that victory the light heavyweight had suffered back-to-back losses to Johnny Walker (21-7 MMA) and Magomed Ankalaev (17-1 MMA).

Perhaps the beef Smith and Pereira seemingly have with one another could see them one day meet up in the Octagon.

Would you like to see Alex Pereira vs Anthony Smith? Will you be watching this weekend and betting on Pereira of Procházka for the win?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

