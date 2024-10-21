Anthony Hernandez calls for future UFC title shot against Dricus du Plessis

Anthony Hernandez has expressed his intention to push for a UFC middleweight title shot against Dricus du Plessis.

For a while now, Anthony Hernandez has been on a roll in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. However, he didn’t quite have that signature win to really take him to the next level. Now, he does, as ‘Fluffy’ mauled Michel Pereira last weekend before capping a great performance off with a finish.

RELATED: Surging UFC contender Anthony Hernandez sends message to ‘tough motherf*****’ Dricus du Plessis: “I’ll see you soon”

Now, the 31-year-old looks set to really go for it in the division. He knows that there’s still a long road ahead, but he also knows exactly what he’s fighting for.

In his post-fight media commitments, Hernandez laid down the law and made his interest in a fight with UFC champion Dricus du Plessis known.