Anthony Hernandez calls for future UFC title shot against Dricus du Plessis

By Harry Kettle - October 21, 2024

Anthony Hernandez has expressed his intention to push for a UFC middleweight title shot against Dricus du Plessis.

Anthony Hernandez

For a while now, Anthony Hernandez has been on a roll in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. However, he didn’t quite have that signature win to really take him to the next level. Now, he does, as ‘Fluffy’ mauled Michel Pereira last weekend before capping a great performance off with a finish.

Now, the 31-year-old looks set to really go for it in the division. He knows that there’s still a long road ahead, but he also knows exactly what he’s fighting for.

In his post-fight media commitments, Hernandez laid down the law and made his interest in a fight with UFC champion Dricus du Plessis known.

Hernandez looks ahead

“I think [what] would be a great fight realistically and who mixes it up really well would be Du Plessis,” Hernandez told MMAmania.com in UFC Vegas 99’s post-fight press conference. “He mixes it very f—king well, and that’s why he’s champion right now. He’s just a tough motherf—ker, and he goes.

“He looks like he’s gassed, and he keeps pushing,” Hernandez continued. “I’d love to fight him. I’m just going to keep climbing the ladder so I can get to him. Great job to him. Keep up the great work, man.”

“Hopefully [I get a No. 1 contender fight next], but probably not,” Hernandez said. “There are guys ahead of me. I’m not stupid. I know how this sh-t works. It’s all about timing and sh-t. I’m just going to keep doing what I do. I’m going to stay ready, and when my time comes, I’m going to show the f—k out, and I’ll get it eventually.”

Will he get his wish? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

Topics:

Anthony Hernandez Dricus du Plessis UFC

