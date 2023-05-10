Angela Hill reveals she is being trolled by Michelle Waterson’s mom ahead of her UFC fight with Mackenzie Dern

Angela Hill has a surprise troll in her Instagram comments.

Hill is set to headline UFC Vegas 73 on May 20 against Mackenzie Dern as the fight was moved to next week’s card with the event needing a headliner. With Hill having an extra week to prepare, she posted a video of her training and she noticed in the comment section that Michelle Waterson’s mom was trolling her.

You guys, waterson’s mom is trolling me, I don’t know whether to be offended or flattered 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/jmA6YAzeMO — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) May 10, 2023

“You guys, waterson’s mom is trolling me, I don’t know whether to be offended or flattered,” Hill wrote.

In the video, she scrolled down to the comments and showed it was indeed Waterson’s mom that was trolling her as she had this to say:

“UFC want you to retire. That why they setup you to fight with Dern. You will lose by decision on the first round,” Waterson’s mom wrote with Hill going to her profile to prove it is her mom.

It is odd that Michelle Waterosn’s mom would be trolling Angela Hill. The two did fight in a main event in September of 2020 with Waterson winning a split decision. It was a very close fight and Hill thought she got robbed and deserved to win. Since then, however, ‘The Karate Hottie’ has lost three straight fights to Marina Rodriguez, Amanda Lemos, and Luana Pinheiro.

As for Angela Hill, as mentioned, she is set to headline next week’s UFC event which will be her second UFC main event. Hill is currently 15-12 and on a two-fight win streak as she has beaten Emily Ducote and Loopy Godinez by decision. Prior to that, she had lost three fights in a row as she lost to Virna Jandiroba, Lemos, and Tecia Torres all by decision. In the UFC, Hill is 10-12.

